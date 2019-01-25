LSU baseball has been ranked No. 1 to open the 2019 season for the third time after earning the top spot in the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll, which was released Thursday.
The Tigers are also the preseason favorite in the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game preseason polls. LSU is ranked No. 2 in the D1 Baseball and Baseball America polls, according to the school's athletics department.
The team, which finished 39-27 last season, began preseason workouts Friday.
LSU opens its season Feb. 15 at home against Louisiana-Monroe.
USA TODAY Sports preseason baseball poll with record from last year
1. LSU (39-27)
2. Vanderbilt (35-27)
3. Florida (49-21)
4. Texas Tech (45-20)
5. Oregon State (55-12-1)
6. North Carolina (44-20)
7. UCLA (38-21)
8. Louisville (45-19)
9. Stanford (46-12)
10. Mississippi (48-17)
11. Florida State (43-19)
12. Arkansas (48-21)
13. Georgia (39-21)
14. East Carolina (44-18)
15. Mississippi State (39-29)
16. Texas (42-23)
17. TCU (33-23)
18. Baylor (37-21)
19. Clemson (47-16)
20. Auburn (43-23)
21. Oklahoma State (31-26-1)
22. Coastal Carolina (43-19)
23. North Carolina State (42-18)
24. Cal State Fullerton (36-25)
25. Michigan (33-21)
Others receiving votes: Duke (45-18) 68; Southern Mississippi (44-18) 43; Minnesota (44-15) 36; Wake Forest (25-32) 31; Texas A&M (40-22) 24; Arizona (34-22) 20; Georgia Tech (31-27) 18; Connecticut (37-22-1) 16; Stetson (48-13) 16; Washington (35-26) 11; Bryant (32-23-1) 8; Dallas Baptist (42-21) 7; Purdue (38-21) 7; Arizona State (23-32) 6; Seton Hall (30-20-1) 6; St. John’s (40-17) 6; UC-Irvine (32-24) 6; Illinois (33-20) 5; Kent State (40-18) 5; Missouri State (40-17) 5; North Carolina-Wilmington (39-23) 5; South Carolina (37-26) 5; Northeastern (36-21) 4; Houston (38-25) 3; Harvard (22-20) 2; Kentucky (34-22) 1; Marist (27-23) 1; Miami (Fla.) (28-26) 1; Oregon (26-29) 1; South Alabama (32-25) 1.