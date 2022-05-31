DESTIN, Fla. — For new LSU football coach Brian Kelly, the first day of his first conference spring meeting in 12 years was like a backlog of ideas piling up for more than a decade.
“NIL, the transfer portal, the full (football) calendar, scheduling, the playoffs,” Kelly said here Tuesday after the first day of the Southeastern Conference spring meeting. “That’s a lot, right? We could probably still be in there. But that’s enough for your head to blow up."
Kelly, who spent the previous 12 seasons at independent Notre Dame, affirmed his support for name, image and likeness (NIL), but he wants it to exist in the spirit that was intended.
“I don’t think we were ever in a place where we wanted to see amateurism so distorted that it would move toward professionalism,” Kelly said. “I think that’s what’s happened here.
“I don’t think that’s what the intention was. We need some guidelines before this gets thrown into Congress.”
Kelly also said he doesn’t believe athletes want the full experience of being treated like professionals and the unintended consequences that would bring.
“I don’t think they want contracts,” he said. “I don’t think they want to be traded. I’m sure they don’t want to be cut.”
Kelly, who came to LSU in November, said he’s been pleasantly surprised with how much he’s enjoyed the transition to Louisiana.
“I’ve just loved the state and the people,” he said. “It’s been fun. I’ve enjoyed the players. It (Baton Rouge) is the state capital. There’s a lot going on. It’s an invigorating environment for me.”
SEC playoff talk
Kelly said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey did bring up the previously reported prospect of an SEC-only playoff in his meeting Tuesday with football coaches. But Sankey, in his meeting with reporters afterward, downplayed the prospect.
“It’s still in a folder somewhere,” Sankey said. “It wasn’t created as a threat. It wasn’t intended as a threat.”
Sankey reportedly was unhappy that talks in January at the all-SEC College Football Playoff national championship game in Indianapolis between Georgia and Alabama broke down without the needed unanimous vote to move forward with expansion. As it now stands, the CFP is likely to remain at four teams through the end of its initial 12-year contract that runs through the 2025 season.
While a push toward a 12-team playoff has long been the objective, Sankey said the SEC would be willing to consider an eight-team playoff without automatic qualifiers as well. A proposal to have an eight-team playoff with six automatic qualifiers (conference champions) is not seen as having as much benefit to the SEC, which has twice put two teams in the current four-team playoff.
Are divisions done?
A new football scheduling format with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma by 2025 is a major topic here this week. Sankey said SEC members have pared down potential schedule formats to “a handful” of possibilities but aren’t close to picking one yet.
One thing that is likely: the end of the SEC’s two division setup, which has existed since 1992 when the SEC championship game was created. The NCAA recently gave leagues permission to host a conference title game without divisions.
“We’ve focused on the single-division model,” Sankey said.
That would almost certainly mean the two teams with the best winning percentage would meet in the SEC title game.