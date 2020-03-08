On a program level, the macroscopic view, the LSU Tigers have established consistency in the Will Wade era.

On a granular level, the game in/game out grind, LSU is still trying to find it.

Other than playing on the road and then playing at home, what makes the Tigers go from a disheartening 99-90 loss at Arkansas on Wednesday to a sizzling hot 94-64 victory Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to put a winning wrap on the regular season?

“I’ve been trying to figure that out myself,” point guard Javonte Smart said (more on him in a few paragraphs).

“What did he say?” Wade asked reporters as he fielded questions after Smart, 30-point scorer Marlon Taylor and senior Skylar Mays left the stage. “He didn’t answer. That would be a lot better if he had the answer.

“I don’t have the answer either.”

The Tigers and their coach now have less than a week to find it. Because from here to the end of LSU’s season, be that far away or close at hand, one loss will end your tournament existence.

Wade really does have some answers. He knows his team at time has trouble defending the rim and defending the 3-point line. Most of the time the Tigers can mask their height deficiencies, but at times they can not.

But that doesn’t mean LSU doesn’t have game. And it doesn’t mean the Tigers should be counted out to make their first run to the SEC tournament final since 1993.

It is, now that the dust of a frenzied regular-season finish has settled, a team that has some dangerous game. Just ask Georgia coach Tom Crean, whose Bulldogs finished in the SEC’s second division (Georgia plays Ole Miss in the opening game Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, in a 12-13 seed matchup) but did have the chops to beat No. 2-seeded Auburn along the way.

“They’re hard to defend, no question about that,” Crean said of LSU. “They’re really good. They have a lot of talented guys who make shots, who can make plays at the rim, they’re a deep team.”

LSU usually has four or five players scoring in double figures, and Saturday was no exception. After Taylor’s high-flying 30, Smart and Trendon Watford each had double-doubles — Smart 13 points and 10 assists, Watford 13 points and 11 rebounds — while Mays knocked down 19 with his late friend and teammate Wayde Sims (he was honored with LSU’s senior class of Mays, Taylor and Marshall Graves) on his mind.

“Not surprised,” Crean said of Taylor. “Everybody they put on the floor can play. You have to guard everybody they put on the floor, there’s really nobody you can tag off.”

When it was all over, LSU went 21-10 in the regular season and tied for second with Auburn at 12-6 in SEC play. Because LSU blew a 14-point second-half lead at Auburn and lost 91-90 in overtime, arguably the most painful result on LSU’s schedule the blue and orange Tigers got the No. 2 seed and the purple and gold Tigers the No. 3.

Still, LSU’s finish proved to be more evidence of the Tigers’ building from a walk to at least a double-time jog under Wade as a program.

With an NIT appearance in 2017-18, an SEC regular-season title and trip to the NCAA Sweet 16 and a now certain NCAA bid this season — LSU’s NCAA NET ranking Sunday was 30 — Wade will be the first coach to lead LSU to postseason appearances in each of his first three seasons. And yes, last season counts though he was suspended for the NCAA tournament.

Beyond that, LSU has won at least 21 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1980-81. And it’s the first time the Tigers have finished first and second in consecutive seasons in the SEC since 2005-06.

Now it’s the postseason, the time of year where most teams will go as far as their guards will take them. It’s a time to remember the game-winning basket by former LSU point guard Tremont Waters, who kissed one high off the glass to advance the Tigers past Maryland and into the NCAA regional semifinals.

Smart has been knocked for not being Waters, but Wade came to his point guard’s strident, rather salty defense Saturday, the implication being that Smart and Mays are enough to help LSU win some postseason games in March.

“Does he do it exactly like Tremont did it? No. But damn, he’s good,” said Wade, who added some other colorful metaphors while pointing out that Smart came in Saturday ranked first in assist-to-turnover ratio in SEC games.

“We came in tied for second,” Wade said. “We don’t want to pat ourselves on the back for finishing second and that’s not great, but we did come in tied for second. That means you’ve got a very, very good point guard. On the whole, in 14 or 15 (SEC) games he played great.

“If you don’t think he’s a good point guard, you don’t know anything about basketball.”

The same may be true if you don’t think LSU has done anything good this season. But the true test, the true legacy, lies in what the Tigers will or won’t do next.