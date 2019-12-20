Cole Tracy was in the midst of a celebratory round of golf as he spoke by phone about his football future, which now has a lot in common with the ball he stepped away to tee off.

"That'll play," Tracy said after his swing.

And so will the former LSU kicker, who announced Friday he'd signed on with the Seattle Dragons of the revived XFL nearly 12 months removed from his last kick in an official game.

“It was just a relief. It’s been a process that wasn’t expected with all the ups and downs," Tracy said. "It’s a weight that’s been lifted off my shoulders -- not that I’ve made it, but I had pressure over the past few months."

+5 Cole Tracy among five guest captains for LSU-Auburn; Each represents memorable moment in series Former LSU placekicker Cole Tracy will be one of five guest captains for the program's top 10 game against Auburn on Saturday, the school anno…

Tracy went unselected in the XFL startup draft last October, which saw his new team select former Browns placekicker Greg Joseph. But it was the New Orleans Saints -- or more accurately, their opponents -- that made sure the Florida Atlantic alum had matters to attend to elsewhere.

After Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye missed two PATs and short, go-ahead field goal attempt during the Saints' pulse-pounding 34-31 win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Week 12, the Panthers singed Joseph to their practice squad for added kicking depth.

I am very excited to announce that I will be playing for the Seattle @XFLDragons this season! #XFL

Extremely thankful for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/QVnRiFuEmN — Cole Tracy (@cole__tracy) December 20, 2019

He was never elevated to the active roster for the Panthers, but on Dec. 17 Joseph was signed by the Tennessee Titans to replace the injured Ryan Succop. As fate would have it, Joseph's first opponent with his new team: the Saints.

But for Tracy, it's more about the opportunity than the machinations. The California native began his career at Division-II Assumption College, eventually earning the Fred Mitchell Award given to the top kicker outside the FBS. Tracy found his way to LSU as a graduate transfer in 2018 and made his impact quickly, with his biggest moment a 42-yard game-winner to upset Auburn that led teammates to carry him off the field.

He finished his run with four successful kicks and a place in NCAA history the following New Year's Day, knocking a 33-yard field goal late against against Central Florida in the Citrus Bowl that gave him 97 made kicks in his career, the most all time across all NCAA levels. He also owns LSU's record for field goals made in a single season with 29.

After the game, Tracy said he's "a Tiger for life."

His offseason included tryouts with the Saints and Green Bay Packers, both teams with established kickers in Wil Lutz and Mason Crosby. He was also an invite to the Saints' minicamp, but couldn't latch on anywhere until he received the call from the Dragons Thursday, with the deal becoming official Friday.

He'll next head to Houston on Jan. 4 and fill out paperwork the following day. Team practice begins 24 hours later and runs through Jan. 22, at which point the team will ship up to Seattle ahead of the season-opener on Feb. 8.

"It puts a smile on my face," Tracy said before returning to his round of golf. "It’s just really rewarding. It shows all the hard work really was for something, and I have to show everyone again that I’m a kicker here to stay.”

The Advocate staff writer Brooks Kubena contributed to this report.

LSU's Cole Tracy remains unsigned after Green Bay tryout; on to New Orleans Saints mini-camp Former LSU placekicker Cole Tracy remains unsigned after his first NFL mini-camp tryout; he will next visit with the New Orleans Saints.