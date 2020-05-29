Joe Burrow took to Twitter on Friday to weigh in the death of George Floyd, urging his fans to open their ears and listen to the painful experiences that many black Americans face on a regular basis.

"The black community needs our help," LSU's former star quarterback wrote. "They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights."

A video of the encounter, which has sparked outrage and protests across the nation, shows an officer kneeling on the neck of 46-year-old George Floyd, who was black, for nearly eight minutes.

The Minnesota video, posted by an onlooker, shows Floyd gasping for breath and telling officers he couldn't breathe. The footage quickly drew comparisons to the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who died after being placed in a chokehold while pleading to a New York officer that he couldn't breathe.

Minneapolis leaders have fired four police officers who were at the scene, including the arresting officer. The city's mayor also called for criminal charges against the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck. That officer was taken into custody on Friday.