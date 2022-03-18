BR.lsugym.031222 HS 1343.JPG

LSU sophomore Haleigh Bryant competes on the balance beam against Utah, Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

KIYA JOHNSON, Junior, LSU

Injuries limited Johnson to being an all-arounder just three times. She has perfect 10s on floor and beam and is a threat for titles in both.

HALEIGH BRYANT, Sophomore, LSU

Bryant is the nation’s top vaulter with three 10s and a 9.96 season average. She’s been a stellar all-rounder, too, with three straight 39.700s or better.

SUNI LEE, Freshman, Auburn

The 2021 Olympic all-around gold medalist is a shoo-in for SEC gymnast of the year. She ranks first or second nationally in all-around, beam and bars.

RAENA WORLEY, Junior, Kentucky

Her team competes in the first session so it’s basically out of the running, but Worley is a contender for the all-around title, ranking third nationally.

TRINITY THOMAS, Senior, Florida

A one-time recruiting lean to LSU, Thomas has five perfect 10s this season and ranks third nationally on beam and fourth on bars and vault.

