Change is coming to LSU's offensive line, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday on a radio appearance and during his weekly news conference.
Appearing on "SEC This Morning" with Peter Burns and Marcus Spears on SiriusXM SEC Radio (channel 374), Orgeron sounded like a coach who's quite familiar with what his team is up against Saturday against Auburn.
"We've got to protect the quarterback," he said. "We still have some spots on the offensive line that un-solidified. We're going to make some changes this week (and) put the guys in the best position to protect our quarterback -- the No. 1 concern this week."
One of those changes is moving sophomore Austin Deculus to right tackle. Orgeron said at his news conference Monday afternoon that Deculus and Badara Traore will compete in practice this week.
"I believe our offensive line will have its best game come Saturday," he said.
LSU has struggled in the first two games to keep quarterback Joe Burrow upright. Against Southeastern in a 31-0 win, the Tigers allowed two sacks but several others pressures, requiring them to sometimes use "max protect" formations, which limit the amount of wide receivers for a particular play.
The offensive line was without starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles against Southeastern, a Football Championship Subdivision team. Orgeron didn't give a reason for Charles' absence but said he's expected to return for Auburn.
Starting right tackle Adrian Magee is unlikely to play vs. Auburn after he was hurt vs. Miami and is set to miss a few weeks.
And projected starting right guard Ed Ingram was suspended before fall camp.
The combination of quicker throws and better pass protection would seem to be keys for LSU against Auburn, which possess one of the country's most talented defensive fronts. Auburn is tied for second in the country with nine sacks.
Other updates from Orgeron's news conference:
-- Jontre Kirklin, Michael Divinity, Ed Alexander and Tory Carter will play vs. Auburn. All four sat out vs. Southeastern.
-- Regarding QB Joe Burrow saying he's "not a slider" after playing Southeastern, Orgeron said with a smile that he and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger will have a chat with Burrow.