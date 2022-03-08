LSU has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA regarding the men’s basketball program, The Advocate confirmed Tuesday. Sports Illustrated first reported the news.
The details included in the notice of allegations have not been revealed, but issuing them marked a significant step in a lengthy investigation that stemmed from men’s basketball coach Will Wade being caught on FBI wiretaps discussing a "strong-ass offer" for a recruit.
If the notice of allegations include major violations, Wade could be fired without cause as part of a 2019 contract amendment. Wade and LSU did not respond to requests for comment.
The notice of allegations came from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP), which has handled LSU’s infractions case since September 2020. LSU now has several weeks to respond, and once the IARP responds again, it will schedule a hearing.
The final ruling can not be appealed.
Entering the IARP process automatically combined investigations into LSU men's basketball and football. LSU has repeatedly tried to separate them, but the NCAA denied the requests.
The allegations into the football team included former star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. handing players cash on the field after LSU beat Clemson in the 2019 national championship game and how booster John Paul Funes paid the father of an LSU offensive lineman $180,000 of embezzled money from Our Lady of the Lake hospitals. LSU football self-imposed a bowl ban in 2020 and reduced its scholarships by eight over two years.
This story will be updated.