By 8 a.m. on the first day of the early signing period, LSU coach Ed Orgeron had already received a "Yes" from one big-time out-of-state football recruit and a "No" from another.

Such was the theme for LSU's first big push for national talent under Orgeron, an up-and-down day filled with surprises and certainties.

Among those early-morning signees was five-star cornerback Elias Ricks, a player who committed to the Tigers last year on Christmas Day. The California native was among the certainties, a recruit Orgeron said he knew since Ricks was "about 7 years old" — a timeline that dates back to Orgeron's second coaching stint at Southern Cal.

Then there were the surprises.

Five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, whom most expected to sign in February, suddenly announced Wednesday morning that he was flipping his decision from LSU and signing with Maryland.

The nation's No. 2 wide receiver according to 247Sports, Jarrett made a decision to stay near his Washington, D.C., home and help grow the Terrapins program.

LSU lost out on another out-of-state wide receiver target later in the day, when California native Jermaine Burton flipped his commitment from LSU and chose Georgia.

Jarrett and Burton were among four players who were initially committed to LSU but ended up signing with another school or removing themselves from the Tigers' recruiting class.

Four-star safety Malcolm Greene (Highland Springs, Virginia) signed with Clemson, and four-star defensive end Demon Clowney (Baltimore) is expected to sign with another program.

"You know, you're always surprised," Orgeron said Wednesday evening. "You have conversations at night when you're talking to 'em and tell you they're coming, and the next day they don't. That's recruiting. That's how it is."

But this was different. This was the first time LSU had made an effort to sign so many players outside the state of Louisiana.

Out of the 23 high school players who were committed to LSU going into the signing period, only six were from Louisiana. All but one — defensive tackle CamRon Jackson — signed with LSU on Wednesday; even if Jackson eventually signs, six in-state signees will still make for the fewest in the past 10 years.

Orgeron had made a concerted effort to push for national talent. Louisiana only had six of the nation's top 200 recruits, per 247Sports, half the number the state had last season.

So Orgeron and the LSU coaching staff racked up the mileage on the recruiting trail to track down talent — a wide net that Orgeron said would inevitably have holes with some recruits.

“At the end, distance is going to be a factor," Orgeron said. "Obviously, I think distance was a factor with two of them. Maybe three of them. So it all depends. But you have to have a big pool, and we’re happy with the guys we have.”

But LSU's recent success also had a clear influence on recruiting at the national level. The No. 1 Tigers (13-0) are making their first College Football Playoff appearance against No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the Peach Bowl semifinal Dec. 28 in Atlanta.

And LSU ended up plucking a player out of Georgia who some are saying is a once-in-a-generation talent.

Five-star tight end Arik Gilbert signed with LSU before noon. The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Georgia native is the highest-rated tight end ever, according to 247Sports, and he's the 14th-best LSU signee in the history of the website.

"He's an athlete," Orgeron said Wednesday, chuckling. "He's an athlete."

Gilbert was the first true tight end to win the Gatorade National Player of the Year. He led Marietta High to the Georgia 7A state championship and caught 101 passes for 1,760 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019.

Gilbert will enroll early at LSU and practice with the Tigers in the spring. He's the sort of versatile talent, Orgeron said, who will work perfectly within LSU's new spread offense.

"We're going to get him mismatches," Orgeron said.

LSU also boosted its offensive line with the signing of four-star offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil, the cousin of former NFL defensive end Elvis Dumervil.

Marcus, the nation's No. 11 offensive tackle, is LSU's highest-rated offensive tackle signee since starting right tackle Austin Deculus (No. 10) signed with the Tigers in 2017.

Dumervil said he was influenced by LSU's success on offense and quarterback Joe Burrow's winning the Heisman Trophy.

"As you can see, Joe Burrow's done a fantastic job," Dumervil said on the broadcast. "After every achievement and award he gets, he's thanking the offensive line."

Dumervil was one of two recruits who signed with LSU who weren't committed to the school going into the early signing period. Four-star Georgia native Phillip Webb, the nation's No. 4 outside linebacker, chose the Tigers over teams like Alabama and Florida.

Orgeron said "we needed more speed, we needed more pass rush" on the edge, and LSU got "two of the most dominant players in the country" in Webb and defensive end BJ Ojulari.

Ojulari, the nation's No. 7 weak-side defensive end, was Gilbert's classmate at Marietta High.

LSU still has six scholarships available. Orgeron said some of those may be filled by the time the early signing period end Friday. But the timing could also extend to national signing day Feb. 5.

LSU on early signing day: Answering 10 questions about the Tigers' highly ranked class LSU's first go at early signing day while also preparing for the College Football Playoff is in the books.

The Tigers could still make a push for another running back, safety or cornerback, Orgeron said.

Houston native Zachary Evans, the nation's No. 1 running back, has yet to sign with a school, and LSU is among the schools that are hot in pursuit.

Orgeron said the LSU coaching staff will re-evaluate its recruiting board and look at specific needs and maybe even consider accepting some transfers.

But wherever they recruit, it likely will be out of state.

"Obviously, I'd like to have 25 guys in the state of Louisiana that fit all our needs," Orgeron said. "It would be a lot easier on the coaches to drive."

Sportswriter Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.