When tailback Tyrion Davis-Price set the LSU single-game rushing record with 287 yards in a stunning 49-42 win over Florida on Oct. 16, he didn’t just credit the offensive line.
“Mr. Jack Marucci, he had a lot to do with that also,” Davis-Price said, referring to the longtime LSU trainer who has taken on a new job — director of performance innovation.
“He went up to the coaches, showing them a few of our formations and showing them what runs would be best for certain people and creating better blocking schemes for the offensive line and it worked. As you can see, it worked.”
After 23 years as head athletic trainer, Marucci entered into his new role this summer. It’s a role that combines his natural curiosity with numbers and experimentation.
He’s not alone. There’s a stage crew behind every show, of course. This one includes coaches, kinesiology experts and even the players themselves. But that collaborative effort is what’s helped LSU optimize the strengths that are left on a team that seems beaten up and compromised, and why the Tigers are able to hang on as underdogs against teams like Alabama.
“We can identify a weakness, but we want to really focus on their strengths,” Marucci said. “I always believe if you focus too much on a weakness, then your strengths get neutralized.”
Data collection
Marucci’s knack for research was borne of an idea six to seven years ago, when he met with experts from LSU’s kinesiology department like Neil Johannsen, a professor in kinesiology with a doctorate in health and human performance.
He wanted to figure out why so many players were experiencing full-body cramping episodes during preseason camp practice. Johannsen wanted to emphasize these aren’t the normal in-game cramps people see in real time. these were cramps that put players in “full-body lockdown,” where trainers would have to pry their arms apart to get them IV treatments.
Johannsen found that players were losing 10 grams of sodium in an average 2-3 hour workout, and the average recommendation for sodium intake is 2,300 milligrams per day. That meant elite athletes needed more sodium to stay hydrated.
Normally, Johannsen said, universities use fit individuals who may not be collegiate athletes on campus for these studies — but at LSU, they have the luxury of testing elite-level athletes through his relationship with Marucci.
From there blossomed studies on how the sickle cell genetic trait can impact hydration, studying subconcussive hits in linemen and, now, COVID-19’s impact on body composition and mental health, all results expected to publish in the coming months.
“In high school sports or junior high sports, even Division II or Division III, the variability in the player is pretty big, but when you get to this level of Division I elite athletes, the variability is very small,” Johannsen said. “Even the players that don’t play and they’re going to play and they’re going to be the all-stars — trying to find those little tiny things that make you that much better. That is the difference between winning the SEC and being a .500 team.”
Unlike the NFL combine, Marucci believes in tracking game-simulated data all the way down to a player’s peripheral vision. Johannsen is a person who helps him get the tools he needs to study the details.
Using headgear tracking devices that track players’ retinas and pupils, he can tell which route puts wide receivers in the best spot to catch a ball, which side a defensive end can get to the quarterback fastest, or which side of the offensive line is better for a guard.
“If you’re right-eye dominant and you’re on the left-hand side of the center, you’re going to be more accurate in perceiving the right-hand side toward the center and pick up pass rush better,” Johannsen said. “Or if you’re the guard on the right-hand side, you may be able to pick up the outside part of the field a little bit better.”
That, and tracking the time it takes for a player to get to a quarterback in simulated pass-rush drills, rather than timing their speed running in a straight line.
Combine eye movement with the launch angle of a player in the pass rush. Players like BJ Ojulari have not just the natural ability, but fine-tuned technique to launch at a 45-degree angle. The difference between Ojulari and a pass rusher who doesn’t have that sharpened could be two- to three-tenths of a second faster in getting to a quarterback — almost the difference between a 5.0 and a 4.4-second 40-yard dash.
“When the quarterback’s trying to get the ball out under 2.6 seconds, you knock again four- or five-tenths of a second off, now you're back there at 2.1 seconds to make a move,” Marucci said.
Eye dominance also plays a role in wide receivers tracking the ball from the left or right side in different patterns, and if the difference is as much as 10% of the balls a player catches, that could be the difference in whether or not he catches a game-winning touchdown.
Special teams players benefit too.
“He's helped chart every single NFL kick in a season, and he's done it for the past, like, 20 years,” LSU punter Avery Atkins said. “You can look at it and you say, ‘OK, if I want to do this type of kick, this is the most successful way to do it?’ ”
For example, if Atkins is punting from the left hash, is it better for him to cross-kick it, or hit it down the boundary? Factors like wind are what go into the intricacies of punting.
Marucci said he also studied 3,000 kicks, thinking the left hash always felt like it was better for a right-footed kicker attempting a field goal. But he didn’t start seeing that difference until he saw field-goal attempts more than 45 yards out were missed more often from the right hash in the NFL.
But the study subjects — the players — are what better inform his observations. The willingness for them to not only participate, but add their experienced input, is what helps confirm his research.
“I remember Cade York brought up the best thing,” Marucci said. “I started noticing there's a lot of balls missed when the ball is in the middle of the field, and he says, ‘Well, when you're looking at the goal post, it feels like you could miss left or right when you do that,’ and it was a great observation.”
Building trust
Former LSU kicker Cole Tracy said he had pain throughout his high school days, and he was scared it might end the career he hadn’t even started at LSU.
An MRI revealed he had an anterior and posterior labral tear in his right hip, and when he told Marucci, he said he teamed up with special-teams coach Greg McMahon to construct a plan for Tracy to continue his career.
“Rather than kick me out the door, he said, ‘We’ve got to make sure that you’re healthy,’ ” Tracy said. “He took me on as a project to keep me healthy and keep me fresh the entire season. He was very meticulous in the amount of reps that I would have, how much work I could have, how much work I could do and which days I needed off.”
Tracy also learned about a stem-cell injection, which helped pave the road to a better recovery.
But he said there was always something interesting going on at practice, like the concussion study. As a kicker that took close to no hits, he was the control variable in comparison to the offensive linemen, willing to take frequent MRIs as a part of the study.
Those functional MRIs required him to do cognitive exercises, so radiologists could see which areas of the brain were activated as a baseline, and if players with accumulated hits had structural or functional changes in their brains.
“Jack really wanted you to know why and how everything was happening,” former LSU offensive lineman Will Clapp said. “So if you had an injury, he’d spend a whole day just trying to help you realize why something happened.”
Marucci doesn’t want all the credit. He doesn’t want to talk about how he worked with offensive line coach Brad Davis to identify the strengths of the offensive line and how they could optimize them to open holes for Davis-Price’s historic game against Florida.
He said every project is like a tree, and everyone forms their own branches by adding new ideas.
It starts with planting the seeds, or the confidence, that it’s possible.
“Just calling the kid in and giving them that confidence — ‘Look how good you're doing here’ — every little nugget helps,” Marucci said.