Florida State dominated all three games in its NCAA regional and extended coach Mike Martin's final season at least one more week.

The Seminoles became the first team to advance to the super regionals by beating No. 4 national seed Georgia 10-1 on Sunday night, making it the second straight year the Bulldogs failed to get out of regionals as a national seed.

One of the last four teams selected for the 64-team tournament, FSU amassed 35 runs in sweeping three games in Athens, Georgia, outscoring the Bulldogs 22-4 in two games.

"To say I'm happy is an understatement," Martin said. "What got us here is we've got the right people in our program, from the players to the coaches to the administration."

Florida State (39-21) will face LSU at Alex Box Stadium in a best-of-3 super regional with a College World Series berth at stake.

Martin, who has an NCAA-record 2,026 career wins in his 40-year tenure as Florida State's coach, is stepping down at the end of the season.

This hasn't been a typical season for Florida State, which is making its 42nd straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The Seminoles earned one of the last four NCAA at-large bids and had a No. 3 seed in this four-team regional, marking the first time ever that they haven't been seeded first or second.

But they're peaking at the right time.

Florida State won its three regional games by a combined score of 35-11 and capped its dominant weekend by eliminating Georgia (46-17), which had been the top seed in the region and the No. 4 seed in the nation. The Seminoles have scored at least 10 runs in each of their last four games.

Martin has made it to the CWS 16 times, but has never won a national title.

"It's about these young men. It's not about me," Martin said. "I want very much — very much — for them to go to Omaha."