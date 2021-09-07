Linebacker Jared Small, a former walk-on who asserted himself as a potential starter during preseason practice, will miss the season with a knee injury, coach Ed Orgeron confirmed.
Small walked along the sideline using crutches during LSU's season-opening loss to UCLA last weekend. Earlier that day, LSU had listed him as a starting linebacker on its first depth chart.
Small tore the ACL in his right knee last Tuesday, his mother told The Advocate | Times-Picayune. He intends to return next season.
FOX first reported Small would miss the season during its broadcast.
The injury will prevent Small, who earned a scholarship last year, from finally receiving consistent playing time. The Catholic High graduate had appeared in 16 games over the past three years on special teams, but he broke out during spring practice and would have played as LSU rotated its linebackers.
Small has at least one more year of eligibility through the NCAA's extension for athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He may also be able to medically redshirt and play a seventh season.