BR.lsunwstatemain.091519 HS 4002.jpg

LSU linebacker Jared Small (58) in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Linebacker Jared Small, a former walk-on who asserted himself as a potential starter during preseason practice, will miss the season with a knee injury, coach Ed Orgeron confirmed.

Small walked along the sideline using crutches during LSU's season-opening loss to UCLA last weekend. Earlier that day, LSU had listed him as a starting linebacker on its first depth chart.

Small tore the ACL in his right knee last Tuesday, his mother told The Advocate | Times-Picayune. He intends to return next season.

FOX first reported Small would miss the season during its broadcast.

The injury will prevent Small, who earned a scholarship last year, from finally receiving consistent playing time. The Catholic High graduate had appeared in 16 games over the past three years on special teams, but he broke out during spring practice and would have played as LSU rotated its linebackers.

Small has at least one more year of eligibility through the NCAA's extension for athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He may also be able to medically redshirt and play a seventh season.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments