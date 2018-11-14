John Emery Sr., father of star running back John Emery Jr., opened up about his son's landmark commitment to LSU on Wednesday afternoon on 104.5 ESPN's "After Further Review" with Matt Mascona.

Emery Jr. announced his commitment Tuesday evening on Twitter, posting a picture of him in an LSU uniform with the caption: "Proud to say I'm staying home. COMMITTED."

The Destrehan High star is the nation's No. 2-rated running back, per 247Sports, and his commitment to LSU bumped the Tigers' 2019 recruiting class to No. 5 nationally.

Emery Jr., a 5-foot-11, 200-pound five-star, had originally committed to Georgia in July, but he decommitted Oct. 25.

Emery Sr. said that for his son, LSU "was just in his heart," and his decommitment from Georgia had to do with a crowded running back room.

Emery Sr., who played linebacker at Tennessee, said he was going to push his son to sign his letter of intent during the early signing period (Dec. 19-21), so he can "focus on his senior year and having fun the remainder of his high school."

The family went to a few LSU games last season, Emery Sr. said, and "we didn't catch the feel for it."

"Then it all played out once this season started," Emery Sr. said. "We really could see what teams were going to look like, the reaction of players to their new coaches and new system."

What was the swaying factor for Emery Jr.'s decommitment from Georgia? Emery Sr. said it came down to a discussion with Georgia.

"To know that probably all them guys will be back, that can do a lot to a kid expecting to come in and play immediately and be a factor, and this and that," Emery Sr. said. "I'm not saying that John is looking for the bulk of the snaps, but they're having trouble giving the ball to two, three other guys on their bench unless it's a blowout. And then they called John 'the plug.' That's what kind of did it for me, but I didn't share that with my son. My son had to see it for himself."

"So, once he started and realized, 'hold on Dad.' He called me and said 'I didn't realize that Georgia had so many running backs.' I said 'Yeah dude, all of them are probably coming back.' So then, he sat back for a little while and we started looking at LSU, and it's a no-brainer."

"You have a great kid, with great accolades, you contribute to your community by bringing them great football, and you go home, and guess what? You're taken care of for the rest of your life. You know? After you graduate with your degree, and somebody'll go 'You're John Emery! You went to Destrehan and LSU! Of course I've got a job for him!' You know? That's life after football. That's what I try to explain to a lot of people, there's life after this. A lot of coaches will call me and tell me, 'I can see your son rushing for this, rushing for that.' I said, 'No, I can see my son walking away with a great degree from your institution and getting a great job in a great city. That's what the ultimate picture was. How can he contribute back to his community and to himself and help himself out in the long run."