LSU forwards Darius Days and Shareef O'Neal and two others with Louisiana ties have been invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp that will be held next week in Chicago.
Days, a senior this past season, and O'Neal, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in March, are among the 44 players invited to the camp, according to a news release.
Joining them will be Louisiana Tech star forward Kenny Lofton Jr. and forward Brison Gresham, a New Orleans native and former University of Houston standout who played this season for former LSU coach Johnny Jones at Texas Southern.
Select players from the G League camp will be invited to the NBA draft combine camp, which will be held May 18-22 in Chicago.