LSU stars turning into Major League Baseball stars. It's becoming a regular occurrence.

The latest example is San Francisco Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman, a former Tiger who was selected Sunday for his first MLB All-Star Game.

Gausman makes it six straight All-Star Games with an LSU player involved. He's 8-2 and is second in the majors with a 1.68 ERA and third with a 0.81 WHIP. Gausman has struck out 116 batters in 101-2/3 innings for the NL West-leading Giants.

Gausman was 12-2 with a 2.77 ERA in 2012, his final season at LSU, before the Baltimore Orioles took him with the fourth overall pick of the 2012 MLB draft.

This is his first All-Star appearance and the only appearance by an LSU player in this year's game, but plenty of Tigers have been All-Stars in recent years.

LSU baseball lands Jacob Berry, an All-American freshman transfer from Arizona

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

Starting in 2015, when infielder DJ LeMahieu was chosen for the Colorado Rockies, at least one LSU alumnus has made every All-Star Game.

Astros pitcher Will Harris was the LSU representative in 2016; both LeMahieu and Royals pitcher made it in 2017; Astros infielder Alex Bregman made his first appearance in 2018, along with Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (Bregman was the game's MVP); and in 2019, LeMahieu, by then with the Yankees, and Bregman both were All-Stars.

There was no All-Star Game last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but if there had been, LeMahieu, who won the AL batting crown, would have been an easy selection.

Previous LSU All-Stars include Albert Belle (1993-97), Paul Byrd (1999), Brian Wilson (2008, 2010-11), Aaron Hill (2009) and Brad Hawpe (2009).

30 years later, LSU's 1991 national championship feels as relevant and special as ever

With a law that was 'long overdue,' LSU athletes cash in on partnership opportunities

View comments