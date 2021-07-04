LSU stars turning into Major League Baseball stars. It's becoming a regular occurrence.
The latest example is San Francisco Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman, a former Tiger who was selected Sunday for his first MLB All-Star Game.
Gausman makes it six straight All-Star Games with an LSU player involved. He's 8-2 and is second in the majors with a 1.68 ERA and third with a 0.81 WHIP. Gausman has struck out 116 batters in 101-2/3 innings for the NL West-leading Giants.
Gausman was 12-2 with a 2.77 ERA in 2012, his final season at LSU, before the Baltimore Orioles took him with the fourth overall pick of the 2012 MLB draft.
This is his first All-Star appearance and the only appearance by an LSU player in this year's game, but plenty of Tigers have been All-Stars in recent years.
Starting in 2015, when infielder DJ LeMahieu was chosen for the Colorado Rockies, at least one LSU alumnus has made every All-Star Game.
Astros pitcher Will Harris was the LSU representative in 2016; both LeMahieu and Royals pitcher made it in 2017; Astros infielder Alex Bregman made his first appearance in 2018, along with Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (Bregman was the game's MVP); and in 2019, LeMahieu, by then with the Yankees, and Bregman both were All-Stars.
There was no All-Star Game last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but if there had been, LeMahieu, who won the AL batting crown, would have been an easy selection.
Previous LSU All-Stars include Albert Belle (1993-97), Paul Byrd (1999), Brian Wilson (2008, 2010-11), Aaron Hill (2009) and Brad Hawpe (2009).