LSU's JuVaughn Harrison did it again.
The school's indoor high jump and long jump king added another record to his collection Saturday when he won the high jump with a clearance of 7 feet, 6½ inches — 1¼ inches better than his previous PR set in 2019.
Harrison's latest record was the top performance for Dennis Shaver's top-ranked men's and women's teams when they hosted the LSU Invitational at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
Harrison, who became the first male athlete to win the high and long jumps at the NCAA outdoor championships in 2019 and repeated that at the indoor meet in March, won by nearly five inches Saturday.
His mark topped the old school mark of 7-5¾ which was set by Tom Lange back in 1990. The 31-year-old record was one of the oldest on the program's books.
Harrison's victory was one of 13 event wins for LSU in its regular-season finale.
It might have been more, but Shaver elected to not run any of his four relay teams in order to have them rested for the Southeastern Conference championships in two weeks.
Another school record went by the wayside in the first event on the track and another was tied in what was a solid final tuneup for Shaver's teams.
Alicia Stamey, a former Episcopal High star, picked up the other outright school mark when she claimed the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10 minutes, 18.28 seconds.
That erased the old mark of 10:18,54 set by Susanne Strunz in 2001. Second-place finisher Sara Funderburk also set a personal record by more than 21½ seconds at 10:19.15.
Later, Abigail O'Donoghue topped her old PR by a quarter-inch in the high jump, but the mark of 6-2¼ matched the school record set by Gai Kapernick in 1994.
Other wins for the women's team came from Lisa Gunnarsson in the pole vault (14-8¼), Monique Hardy in the hammer (209-4), Aliyah Whisby in the long jump (21-10), Noel Baker in the javelin (158-2), Shayna Luna in the 1,500 (4:32.99) and Ashley LaJocies in the 3,000 (10:04.09).
Whisby's winning mark went down as the third-long jump in school history.
Joining Harrison as winners on the men's side were Rayvon Grey in the long jump (26-7¼), Jon Nerdal in the hammer (229-11), Eric Coston in the 1,500 (3:46.88) and Eric Edwards in the 110 hurdles (13.61).
Also, Tulane's Trina Malej won the triple jump (43-2¼).