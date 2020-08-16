lsu football stock
LSU players gather on the field before kickoff between LSU and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU football fans will find out Monday afternoon when the Tigers will play their 10 opponents this season.

Week 1 of the Southeastern Conference's 10-game, conference-only schedule will be released during Paul Finebaum's network show — "The Paul Finebaum Show" at 2 p.m.

A few hours later, the full schedule will be revealed during the network's "SEC Now: Football Schedule Release Show Presented by Regions" special airing at 6 p.m.

How to watch:

TV: SEC Network

Radio/Stream: ESPN App

In July, the SEC established the delayed start to the season as well as the switch to a conference-only schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

The Advocate's LSU reporters will provide live updates as the schedules are announced Monday.

Scroll down to follow the announcement live.

