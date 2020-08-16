LSU football fans will find out Monday afternoon when the Tigers will play their 10 opponents this season.
Week 1 of the Southeastern Conference's 10-game, conference-only schedule will be released during Paul Finebaum's network show — "The Paul Finebaum Show" at 2 p.m.
A few hours later, the full schedule will be revealed during the network's "SEC Now: Football Schedule Release Show Presented by Regions" special airing at 6 p.m.
How to watch:
TV: SEC Network
Radio/Stream: ESPN App
In July, the SEC established the delayed start to the season as well as the switch to a conference-only schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Advocate's LSU reporters will provide live updates as the schedules are announced Monday.
Scroll down to follow the announcement live.
