Which college football program is the real DBU?
That honor belongs to the Ohio State Buckeyes, according to a recent rankings released by ESPN Stats and Information.
LSU was ranked second.
The rankings were limited to the BCS and College Football Playoff eras.
"ESPN Stats & Information dug deep into the numbers, culled details on all-conference performers, All-Americans, NFL draft picks and stars from the pro ranks, and came up with a formula to determine the official rankings for the schools best at producing quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends, running backs, linemen, linebackers and defensive backs," ESPN said.
Ranking DBU:
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Alabama
- Florida
- Florida State
- Texas
- USC
- Miami
- Virginia Tech
- Oklahoma
Defensive backs weren't the only position that LSU cracked the top 10.
The Tigers were ranked No. 3 for running backs, No. 5 for wide receivers and fourth for defensive linemen.
You can see the full rankings here.