LSU's Ali Highsmith sacks Ohio State quarterback Todd Boeckman in the Tigers' 2007 BCS Championship Game victory.

Which college football program is the real DBU?

That honor belongs to the Ohio State Buckeyes, according to a recent rankings released by ESPN Stats and Information.

LSU was ranked second.

The rankings were limited to the BCS and College Football Playoff eras.

"ESPN Stats & Information dug deep into the numbers, culled details on all-conference performers, All-Americans, NFL draft picks and stars from the pro ranks, and came up with a formula to determine the official rankings for the schools best at producing quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends, running backs, linemen, linebackers and defensive backs," ESPN said.

Ranking DBU:

  1. Ohio State
  2. LSU
  3. Alabama
  4. Florida
  5. Florida State
  6. Texas
  7. USC
  8. Miami
  9. Virginia Tech
  10. Oklahoma

Defensive backs weren't the only position that LSU cracked the top 10.

The Tigers were ranked No. 3 for running backs, No. 5 for wide receivers and fourth for defensive linemen.

You can see the full rankings here.

