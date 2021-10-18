The week that Ed Orgeron made public his intentions to step down as the LSU coach at the end of the season coincides with a game against a former boss and fellow USC staff member.

LSU travels to take on Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in a CBS-televised contest.

Kiffin and Orgeron go way back as former co-workers at USC. The two first worked together in Los Angeles from 2001-04 - Kiffin on the offensive staff and Orgeron as the assistant head coach and defensive line coach.

When Kiffin got the head coaching job at USC in 2010, he hired Orgeron to the Trojans’ defensive staff.

When Kiffin was fired in 2013, it was Orgeron who took over as interim head coach and led the Trojans to a 6-2 finish over the final eight games.

On Monday, Kiffin was asked a couple of questions about what he thinks about Orgeron’s situation.

“Ed obviously did a great job, won a national championship,” Kiffin said. “I’m not really sure what happened as of late. It’s crazy. They had just beat a really good Florida team. There were not a lot of people who gave them a chance after the Kentucky game. That shows you they have great players and they can play really well, and they did that.”

Kiffin said he received a text from Orgeron after the Rebels won 31-26 at Tennessee Saturday night, but indicated the two don’t stay in touch on a regular basis.

“We have a good relationship,” Kiffin said. “He’s not a big talking-on-the-phone-all-the-time guy. We talk on occasion. He texted me Saturday after the game. He’s an awesome guy and a phenomenal coach.”

Kiffin’s name has popped up as a potential candidate to replace Orgeron at LSU, but the Ole Miss coach said Monday that he doesn’t plan to address his potential candidacy with his team.

“I don’t think I’ve ever addressed (potential candidacies) with my team,” he said. “Our team knows how to focus and take it one day at a time. You don’t worry about things you can’t control. In recruiting, there can be a battle over that. Every coach battles that, I’ve been dealing with that ever since I left Tennessee. It is what it is. We’ll just work our way through it.”