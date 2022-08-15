My heart goes out to Myles Brennan.
Yes, there are more tragic figures in the world. Brennan is young, handsome, articulate, part of a branch of the legendary restaurant-owning family, and has a beautiful fiancée he proposed to on the field in Tiger Stadium last December.
LSU put out a video of that moment, so precious you could eat it with a spoon. The young couple strolling out onto that immense green carpet, with Brennan taking a knee and his beloved Erin Hebert beaming with delight to outshine the stadium’s floodlights.
Nothing stood in Myles and Erin’s way as they made their way out onto the center of the field. Were that the case for Brennan in his playing career as a Tiger.
Turns out, that was Brennan’s last highlight on that field. Maybe the only highlight that was truly his own.
He arrived at LSU way back in 2017 with much celebration as a prized recruit, but had to play backup to Danny Etling. The next two years, Brennan found himself playing second fiddle to another transfer you may have heard of: Joe Burrow.
Finally the job was Brennan’s in 2020, but it turned out to be a season of incredible upheaval. First all the star players who left/opted out of LSU’s program, then the pandemic, and finally an abdominal muscle tear injury in his third start at Missouri so freakish, so serious, Brennan was told the surgery required to repair it would have been named for him.
Instead of becoming college football’s Tommy John, Brennan decided his road back would be through long-term healing and hard work. It was a similar road to the one he’d been down before, once bulking up his willowy frame to play quarterback in the meatgrinder Southeastern Conference by pounding down 4,000-5,000 calories a day.
Then the 2021 preseason brought another freak injury involving flip flops and a boat dock that left him with a broken left (non-throwing) arm, effectively handing the starting quarterback job to Max Johnson.
Brennan almost left after last season but was pulled back from the transfer portal by coach Brian Kelly to take one more shot in what would have been his sixth year at LSU. But Kelly also pulled former Arizona State starter Jayden Daniels out of the portal. Daniels’ ability, plus the talent of redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier were the final roadblocks that Brennan couldn’t overcome. Last Thursday’s practice demonstrated that Brennan would have to beat out the third transfer of his long and frustrating LSU career — plus Nussmeier, who missed that day with an ankle sprain. Daniels took most of the snaps with the No. 1 offense. Brennan ranked second at best, possibly third.
It's not that anyone did anything wrong. It isn’t as though Kelly in his first year pulled a fast one on Brennan by likely not making him the game one starter against Florida State. College football, as becomes more obvious by the day, is a business. There is no room for sentimentality or feeling sorry for Brennan because he got swarmed by a nest of bad breaks like an unsuspecting foot stepping on a fire ant mound.
Kelly and LSU owed Brennan a chance. That’s all. That he clearly wasn’t going to be the quarterback, that he didn’t have the tools Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock were looking for in a starter isn’t anyone’s fault. It just is.
It would kill some men to get that close to their dream and not touch it, Ray Kinsella tells one at-bat wonder Doc “Moonlight” Graham in their ghostly meeting in the movie “Field of Dreams." They’d consider it a tragedy, a sympathetic Kinsella tells him.
“Son,” Graham responds, “if I’d only gotten to be a doctor for five minutes, now that would have been a tragedy.”
Brennan got his shot at LSU. He got to do what thousands upon thousands of LSU fans dreamed of doing — running under those goalposts into Tiger Stadium, and being part of a national championship team to boot.
Reading his statement LSU released on social media Monday afternoon, Brennan doesn’t see his story as a tragedy.
“I am forever grateful for every opportunity I’ve been given, every obstacle I’ve overcome, and every second I’ve been a Tiger,” Brennan said. “However, after five seasons … I am announcing today that I will be stepping away from football.”
Kelly issued his own statement, saying Brennan “has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.”
That he has. That he deserves.
No LSU quarterback I could think of had such a star-crossed career. He only won one start at LSU, in Week 2 in 2020 at Vanderbilt. But forget the record. Brennan’s full measure of devotion to the program is its own unique kind of inspiration.