Before Monday, the LSU track and field program never had a one-and-done athlete — a rarity in the collegiate ranks.

But, in a little more than 48 hours, LSU coach Dennis Shaver had two stars announce their intention to turn pro after just one season at the school.

On Wednesday, Lady Tigers' sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson joined Tigers' pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis in making the decision to pursue World championships and Olympic medals.

Richardson, who earlier Wednesday was named a semifinalist for The Bowerman Award, which is given to the nation's top collegiate athlete, issued a statement on Twitter.

The Dallas, Texas, native noted she was leaving as well to pursue "a life long dream" and become a professional athlete.

The decision was made easier after an historic weekend at the NCAA championships in Austin, Texas.

Richardson set a pair of U20 world records in a span of 45 minutes after anchoring LSU's 4x100-meter relay team to a second-place finish in the first running event of the night.

But she left her mark on the short sprints, winning the 100 meters and taking second in the 200.

Her time of 10.75 seconds in the 100 broke the old mark of 10.78 by former LSU star Dawn Sowell back in 1989.

Sowell's time was recorded at altitude in Provo, Utah.

Richardson then returned to the track to produce another U20 world record in the 200.

Her clocking of 22.17 seconds was the second-fastest time in school history behind Sowell's 22.04, which was also set at the 1989 NCAA meet in Provo.