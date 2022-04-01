A late birdie in Friday’s weather-delayed finish to the second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur propelled LSU’s Latanna Stone into a share of the lead going into Saturday’s final round.
Stone, who started on the back nine, birdied the par-3 eighth hole to shoot her second-straight even-par 72 at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia. She’s tied for the lead with Sweden’s Beatrice Wallin, who shot a second-round 71.
LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden struggled to a 5 over 77 and goes into the final round in a tie for 16th at 4 over par. St. Gabriel native Julia Johnson of Ole Miss shot a second-round 80 and missed the 36-hole cut at 12 over.
All 72 players in the field went to Augusta National Golf Club for a practice round after the second round was completed. Thirty players will compete there Saturday for third edition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Final round coverage begins at 11 a.m. Saturday on NBC. Live scoring is available at www.anwagolf.com.