Getting you ready for the SEC men’s basketball tournament, which is scheduled for Wednesday through Sunday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee:
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
(in alphabetical order)
• Herbert Jones, Alabama
Just named Tuesday as the player of the year by both the SEC coaches and AP, Jones averages just 10.9 points. But he gets 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals a game and is the league’s defensive player of the year.
• Moses Moody, Arkansas
Moody earned recognition as the freshman of the year (coaches) and top newcomer (AP) Tuesday after averaging 17.5 points and 5.7 rebounds. He’s been on a real tear during the Razorbacks’ 11-game winning streak.
• Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Even though he was slowed by a hip injury in recent weeks, Pippen ranked second in the league in scoring (20.7) and assists (4.9). He’s also among the conference’s top 10 players in both field-goal (45.2%) and free-throw (82.4%) percentage.
• Cam Thomas, LSU
A first-team All-SEC pick by the coaches and the AP, Thomas leads the conference in scoring at 23.1 points per game. He piled up 25 points or more in 14 of 24 games and reached the 20-point mark a total of 19 times.
• Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
Wheeler is an underrated player, probably because he’s just 5-foot-10. He’s a dynamic and exciting playmaker who leads the league with 7.2 assists a game. He had a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists vs. LSU on Feb. 23.
SIZING UP THE TOURNAMENT
Team to beat
On paper, Alabama and Arkansas have the goods to get it done and take the automatic bid for the NCAA tournament. But tournaments aren’t played on paper and LSU, Tennessee and Missouri all have enough talent to make some noise. Also, can you ever count out Kentucky? The No. 8 seed is having a lousy year, but it’s won four of its past six.
Safety NET
After sending seven teams to the Big Dance in 2018 and ’19 (there was no tournament in 2020), the SEC could get one fewer invite this year — unless Ole Miss makes a deep run this week. Going by Tuesday’s NET rankings, Alabama (7), Arkansas (16), Tennessee (18), LSU (28) and Florida (29) are in. Missouri (44) looks safe, but Ole Miss (53) has work to do.
Is there a sleeper?
No. 7 seed Missouri has the experience to make some noise, especially after the Tigers spent 11 consecutive weeks in the AP poll until falling off late in the season. What’s more, Mizzou is the only team in the tournament to notch wins against four of the event’s top five seeds — No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Arkansas, No. 4 Tennessee and No. 5 Florida.
Who’s hot?
This one is easy. Arkansas is not only the hottest team in the SEC with 11 consecutive wins, but the Razorbacks, led by fiery coach Eric Musselman, are one of the hottest teams in the nation. They’ve won 11 conference games in a row and their only loss since Jan. 16 was to Oklahoma State 71-67 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Top-notch coaches
Ten head coaches in this year’s SEC tournament have taken their teams to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. Eight of them have made it to the Elite Eight and five have guided teams to the Final Four (though not necessarily with their current school): Georgia’s Tom Crean, Kentucky’s John Calipari, Mississippi State’s Ben Howland, South Carolina’s Frank Martin and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes.
Sheldon Mickles
THE SCHEDULE
All times Central
Wednesday’s game
First round
Game 1: No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Texas A&M, 6 p.m. (SEC)
Thursday’s games
Second round
Game 2: No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Mississippi State, 11 a.m. (SEC)
Game 3: No. 5 Florida vs. Vanderbilt-Texas A&M winner, 25 minutes after first game (SEC)
Game 4: No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Georgia, 6 p.m. (SEC)
Game 5: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 South Carolina, 25 minutes after first game (SEC)
Friday’s games
Quarterfinals
Game 6: No. 1 Alabama vs. Kentucky-Mississippi State winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 7: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Florida-Vanderbilt/Texas A&M winner, 25 minutes after first game (ESPN)
Game 8: No. 2 Arkansas vs. Missouri-Georgia winner, 6 p.m. (SEC)
Game 9: No. 3 LSU vs. Ole Miss-South Carolina winner, 25 minutes after first game (SEC)
Saturday’s games
Semifinals
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, noon (ESPN)
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 25 minutes after first game (ESPN)
Sunday’s game
Championship
Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, noon (ESPN)
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Sheldon Mickles
Semifinals: Alabama over Tennessee, Arkansas over LSU
Final: Arkansas over Alabama
Alabama has been shaky in some recent games, so Arkansas gets the nod here. LSU split with Arkansas in the regular season, but the Tigers’ inconsistency (a major issue this season) won’t play well in this tournament.
Scott Rabalais
Semifinals: Alabama over Florida, Arkansas over LSU
Final: Arkansas over Alabama
Long season-ending winning streaks worry me come postseason, but no SEC team is playing better than Arkansas. With 11 straight SEC wins, momentum will carry the Razorbacks through after a semifinal tussle from LSU.
Zach Ewing
Semifinals: Tennessee over Kentucky, Arkansas over LSU
Final: Arkansas over Tennessee
There are always teams that enter March hot but leave in a hurry, and there are those who stumble in but stay for a while. The Volunteers regain their early-season form, but ultimately, the red-hot Razorbacks prevail.