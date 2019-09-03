Texas safety Brandon Jones

Texas safety Brandon Jones motions during the Longhorns' season opener against Louisiana Tech.

By now you've probably heard the story: Before their season opener against Louisiana Tech, members of Texas' defensive secondary went through pregame warm-ups in white t-shirts with burnt-orange font that said, "There's only one DBU."

Safety Brandon Jones asked Texas coach Tom Herman for permission to wear the t-shirts during pre-game warm-ups. And the players plan to wear them again Saturday before playing LSU, a school that consistently touts its defensive back prowess and frequently calls itself "DBU."

Asked about the t-shirts, Jones' teammate, Caden Sterns, said they weren't meant as a dig at LSU; rather, they were intended to "honor the dudes before us."

Jones and Sterns are both Bronko Nagurski Trophy candidates, making Texas one of only three programs to have multiple DBs on the award’s preseason watch list. 

The other two schools? Michigan and LSU.

LSU and Texas meet in Austin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. It'll be televised nationally on ABC-TV.

