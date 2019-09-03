By now you've probably heard the story: Before their season opener against Louisiana Tech, members of Texas' defensive secondary went through pregame warm-ups in white t-shirts with burnt-orange font that said, "There's only one DBU."
Safety Brandon Jones asked Texas coach Tom Herman for permission to wear the t-shirts during pre-game warm-ups. And the players plan to wear them again Saturday before playing LSU, a school that consistently touts its defensive back prowess and frequently calls itself "DBU."
#Texas DB Brandon Jones says they’ll be wearing these shirts pregame of #LSU.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 3, 2019
“It was not any shot at any other team out there.” pic.twitter.com/S3OjPT3OH3
Asked about the t-shirts, Jones' teammate, Caden Sterns, said they weren't meant as a dig at LSU; rather, they were intended to "honor the dudes before us."
Texas S Caden Sterns said no slight intended toward LSU about their new DBU shirts. “The pride is just to honor the dudes before us that played and made the place what it was.”— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 3, 2019
Jones and Sterns are both Bronko Nagurski Trophy candidates, making Texas one of only three programs to have multiple DBs on the award’s preseason watch list.
The other two schools? Michigan and LSU.
LSU and Texas meet in Austin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. It'll be televised nationally on ABC-TV.