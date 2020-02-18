Everyone on the LSU women’s basketball team knew incoming freshman Tiara Young was expected to help the team immediately, except maybe Young, herself.
Typically, freshmen behave like wallflowers during their transition, but LSU senior Jaelyn Richard-Harris wasn’t having any of it.
“It was like, ‘girl, you better come get this ball’,” Richard-Harris said of her teammate.
It’s been a slow climb of stops and starts but Young is finally getting with the flow of the team and contributing in a big way. Her 10 points off the bench against Tennessee and improved stat line have helped LSU surge of late.
After having their four-game winning streak snapped at Auburn the Tigers take a step up in class at No. 1 South Carolina at 6 p.m. Thursday.
LSU has a tall order but Young’s improved play gives it a fighting chance. She is averaging 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. She hit her career high in the season opener against UNO but has come close to that only once since with 18 points off the bench in a loss to Missouri Jan. 5.
Richard-Harris said Young’s biggest challenge was “to not be so hard on herself.” Young averaged 29.3 points and 7.5 rebounds as a senior at Walker High School when she was named Gatorade Player of the Year and Miss Louisiana Basketball while playing all five positions.
Born in Shreveport, the 5-feet-8 Young played her first three seasons at Evangel Christian and scored 4,372 points with 1,411 rebounds and 304 steals during her career. Her reputation preceded her.
“We knew when she got in, she would contribute immediately,” Richard-Harris said. “She could score the ball well. After she didn’t make a shot, she didn’t want the ball anymore. She wouldn’t call for it. She had to know it was her role to be a scorer and take over games. You don’t have to wait even if you are a freshman.”
Young said there was also an adjustment to the pace of the game and handling the rigors of harder practices before the first tipoff.
“It was adjusting to the pace of the game and seeing things from a different point of view,” Young said of her slow start. “I don’t have to be the one to always score the ball or start. I can come off the bench and get rebounds. That’s just as important as scoring.
“It was a lot faster. I was anxious. First couple of games I was nervous. I got the hang of it. Khayla Pointer and Jaelyn stayed in my ear and they still do to this day about doing whatever I can to help the team.”
Increased play has allowed Young more minutes and she’s been playing more point guard, which allows Pointer to move to the wing and diversify the LSU offense. Richard-Harris remembers a sweet move Young pulled off for a transition layup recently, switching to her left hand to finish the play.
Young’s biggest contribution might be her defense, which has come a long way. Recently, she was called upon to share defending duties on Missouri’s Aijha Blackwell and Tennessee’s Rennia Davis. Blackwell had 12 points on 5 of 13 shooting while Davis had 19, but was not a big factor until the second half with LSU comfortably ahead.
“Guarding people hard in practice has carried over to the game,” Young said. “Coach told me to go in and play as good a defense as I could against Aijha Blackwell. I took it upon myself that I don’t want her to score any more. The Tennessee game she was on me about defending because she knows I can. If I do that the offense will take care of itself.”
LSU coach Nikki Fargas sees a bright future for Young.
“Tiara is a talented young lady,” Fargas said. “She’s going to have an unbelievable career. It’s a lot more physical, the pace, you have to work hard, can’t take possessions off. That part she’s getting.
She’s at her best when she’s taking on the challenge of being a complete player. Not just saying, ‘Hey I’ve got to take a shot.’ She’s got to handle the ball, distribute it, defend and rebound. The fifth thing is scoring. When she’s checking the boxes, our team is so much better.”