Among the packed stadium for LSU vs. Alabama in Tuscaloosa were two anticipated special guests, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd's reaction to the President and First Lady's presence had a different tone compared to Trump's last sporting event visit during Game 5 of the World Series in D.C., where he was booed by the crowd.

The pair was shown on the stadium's four LED screens, standing and waving to the cheering football fans The moment came during the first drive of the game after Alabama had called a timeout as they faced a third-down play from LSU's 8-yard line.

The cheer last long enough that the players for LSU and Alabama were all standing near the line of scrimmage waiting for play to be allowed to resume.

Alabama's next play didn't inspire cheers from the crowd, however, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa scrambled to his right and lost control of the ball. The fumble was recovered by LSU and the Tigers drove 92 yards for a score and a 7-0 lead in the game.

LSU-Alabama big plays thread ⤵️



First let's take a look at Tua Tagovailoa's fumble. Remember, this play came after the extended TO b/c the crowd was losing it for Trump. Not sure if getting iced factored in, but Bama didn't execute this play well at all.pic.twitter.com/hQMgbnQYNu — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 9, 2019

Trump announced his plans to attend the "Game of the Century" last week, making him the second sitting Commander-in-Chief to attend an LSU football game. The last football game he attended was the 2018 national championship game in Atlanta, when Alabama defeated Georgia.

While in Tuscaloosa, he said he wouldn't pick a side to support between LSU and Alabama.

"I love football. I love those two states," Trump said during an appearance on Acadiana conservative radio host Moon Griffon's show Wednesday. "We’re going to have a good game."

As of the beginning of the second quarter, the score was LSU: 16 and Alabama: 7.

