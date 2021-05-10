BR.louisianatechlsu.023221 150.jpg
Louisiana Tech’s Parker Bates (2) scores In La Tech’s 4-run third inning of LSU's 16-7 win Monday night in LSU's Alex Box Stadium.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

LSU and Louisiana Tech play for the second time this season Tuesday night. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is unranked and Louisiana Tech is No. 20, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RECORDS: LSU is 33-12. Louisiana Tech is 29-18.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (6-1, 2.94 ERA, 33.2 IP, 12 BB, 31 SO); La. Tech – Sr. RHP Jarret Whorff (8-1, 3.15 ERA, 65.2 IP, 23 BB, 57 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: A lot has happened since LSU beat Louisiana Tech 16-7 opening weekend. The Bulldogs are one of the top teams in Conference USA and ranked No. 20 in the country. LSU is fighting for a postseason berth and unranked. The Tigers will have to rely on Hellmers and a handful of pitchers against a team batting .305 with 53 home runs. Winning this game would maintain LSU’s RPI, helping its postseason push.

