LSU and Louisiana Tech play for the second time this season Tuesday night. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is unranked and Louisiana Tech is No. 20, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: LSU is 33-12. Louisiana Tech is 29-18.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (6-1, 2.94 ERA, 33.2 IP, 12 BB, 31 SO); La. Tech – Sr. RHP Jarret Whorff (8-1, 3.15 ERA, 65.2 IP, 23 BB, 57 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: A lot has happened since LSU beat Louisiana Tech 16-7 opening weekend. The Bulldogs are one of the top teams in Conference USA and ranked No. 20 in the country. LSU is fighting for a postseason berth and unranked. The Tigers will have to rely on Hellmers and a handful of pitchers against a team batting .305 with 53 home runs. Winning this game would maintain LSU’s RPI, helping its postseason push.