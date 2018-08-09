Former LSU running back Derrius Guice gave Washington Redskins fans a glimpse of his aggressive running style in his first preseason game of the 2018 NFL season.
He also gave them a small scare.
The rookie racked up 19 rushing yards on 6 carries after a highlight-worthy play where he spun around one Patriots defender and charged through another was called back on a holding penalty.
Derrius Guice with the nice run 🔥pic.twitter.com/GefiEbyxAu— NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 10, 2018
That would be all of Guice's action for the night, however, after he went down clutching his knee.
The Redskins' official Twitter account said Guice was being evaluated for a knee injury, and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said he is scheduled to have an MRI Friday.
Derrius Guice will have an MRI tomorrow just in case https://t.co/7Yc3jjjVym— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2018
Redskins Twitter was abuzz with optimism after Guice was shut down for the evening, though, with reports floating around that he was seen walking around on the sideline on his own.