Joe Burrow settled into a folding chair inside LSU's practice facility on Saturday afternoon a few hours before the Tigers held their second practice.

In the midst of preseason camp, he had just woken up from a nap.

The senior quarterback discussed a wide range of topics. He touched on the installation of LSU's new offense, the talent on its defense, his admiration for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova and more.

How was the first day?

Burrow: It was all right. I mean, with the first day, there's going to be lot of kinks and missed assignments. As far as first days go, it was pretty good.

What are you looking for this week?

Just getting chemistry with all the new guys. We have a lot of new faces on the team, some players playing new positions. So, getting timing with routes. Just chemistry with the team right now.

On center Lloyd Cushenberry getting No. 18...

There's nobody who deserves it more than Lloyd. I didn't know, but he said he was the last guy they offered in his class, the last guy to sign. He's worked his tail off his entire career. I'm excited that he gets to wear that number.

What's he like in the huddle?

He holds everybody accountable. He knows what he's doing, and if people have questions, they'll come to Lloyd. He'll answer them right away.

What does Stephen Sullivan bring as a tight end?

He brings a lot of versatility there. He's going to be a matchup issue for a lot of people this year.

Has he bought into that role?

Absolutely. He's always hitting me up wanting to throw routes. Even if he tweaked a hamstring he was always there, even if he couldn't run. He's completely bought into this thing.

What did you see from (wide receivers) Ja'Marr (Chase) and Terrace (Marshall) over the last year as far as their development?

They are some of the hardest workers on the team. When you have that, along with their talent, they're going to skyrocket.

Have you napped in your pod yet?

Oh, yeah. I was just taking a nap if you can't tell.

What's been the buzz around the team about the sleeping pods?

We didn't even know about it. It's a lot more comfortable than I thought it was, a lot bigger than I thought it was going to be. My legs don't hang off the edge of it, which you can't say for a lot of beds. It's a pretty comfortable place.

On showing up to camp in a Matthew Dellavedova T-shirt...

I had my shirt thing at Ohio State. Camp check-in day, I would wear a crazy shirt. I think I wore Delly my first year. I thought I'd throw it back to old Delly considering he's the second-best Cavs player of all-time, arguably the first best. That's debatable.

You've been on some playoff teams. Is this a team that's talented enough to make a run?

We're definitely talented enough. If we put it all together, we're going to be tough to beat. Playoffs is obviously the end goal, but we're talented enough to do anything we want to.

How much installation is there at this point of camp compared to last year?

We have a lot more going in. Every day, there's new stuff coming. If you're falling behind, you're going to keep getting left behind. We have so much new stuff going in every day compared to last year, I would say we have a lot more concepts and a lot more formations.

How much is throwing to the running backs a part of the offense?

We have some really good running backs that can catch the ball out of the backfield. We're trying to utilize that as much as we can. Guys like Clyde (Edwards-Helaire), Lanard (Fournette), they're really good out of the backfield.

You've used the word "special" to describe the potential of this team. Why is this team set-up better than last year?

No. 1 is experience. We lost some really good players last year, but we have a lot of players who have a lot of experience coming back. I say "special," it's kind of hard to describe it. I'm sure you guys feel it a little bit, too, just the way we talk about it. There's something about this team this year, these coaches, that feels right.

What have you seen from the defensive front?

It's really good to have (outside linebacker) K'Lavon (Chaisson) back. He's one of the hardest workers, most talented guys on the team. He's going to have a big year. As far as the other guys, we're as talented as anybody upfront. When they get off the ball, they're tough to block.

I guess he (K'Lavon) can't hit you in practice —

No. Thank God.

When you see K'Lavon across the line, are you sliding protection his way?

We try to. You're not going to be able to block K'Lavon one-on-one. As much as you can chip him, make it tough for him, that's what you need to do.

When did you get comfortable last season?

After that Auburn game. That's when I started to gel with my teammates the most. And then really, really comfortable with the offense was probably halfway through the year. I couldn't point it out like I can the Auburn game, but after that Auburn game, it started to gel really well with us.

Y'all lost the Texas A&M game, but that must have been a blast to play in.

Blast is... I don't know if I would use that word. Seven overtimes, I don't know if that is ever a blast. It was an interesting game? Let's put it that way.

Did your whole body cramp afterward?

I didn't cramp, but I passed out. They had to give me an IV. I had to chug like five of those GoGo squeeZ applesauces to get my blood sugar up so I could walk around.

How do you view this secondary?

Those guys are so talented. It's tough. There's not going to be a lot of people in the country who can complete balls on the outside with Kristian (Fulton) and Derrick (Stingley) and then obviously you have Grant (Delpit) and Todd (Harris) back there at safety. Those guys are as talented as anybody in the country.

Freshmen can be prone to mental busts. Are you able to get Derrick sometimes?

I thought I would be able to, but you don't see anything like that with Sting. He's as advanced a freshman as I've ever been around.

