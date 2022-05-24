One of LSU baseball's hottest hitters at the plate received national recognition in a week the Tigers swept nationally ranked Vanderbilt, and picked up a non-conference win.
LSU outfielder Brayden Jobert was named a Co-Hitter of the Week. The Dick Howser Trophy National Player of the Week awards presented by The Game Headwear is released weekly by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).
Jobert, a Slidell native, finished the four game week 8 of 16 at the plate, five home runs, 13 RBI's, including a dominant performance in their closing win to secure the sweep of the Commodores.
On Sunday, Jobert helped the Tigers secure the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament with a monster game, cashing 9 RBI's that included a three-run homer, a two-run double and a grand slam. His big day tied him for the most RBI's by a Tigers hitter since 1999.
He finished the series against Vanderbilt, batting six of 12 at the plate, with three home runs and 10 RBI's. For his performance against Vanderbilt, Jobert was named the SEC Player of Week on Monday.
The redshirt sophomore transferred in from Delgado Community College this season and is second on the team in home runs (17) and RBI's (55).
LSU will play the winner of Kentucky-Auburn on Wednesday.