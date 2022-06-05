HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Not only did LSU run out of luck, but it also ran out of pitching.
In a rematch from the night before, the Tigers faced a Southern Miss team fighting to stay alive on its own turf, and in the end, an unlikely reliever was able to keep the Tigers silent in the 8-4 victory Sunday night in the Hattiesburg regional.
LSU will face USM again at 3 p.m. Monday with a trip to the super regional on the line.
"There's nothing that you can do about tonight, there's no use in crying over spilled milk or whatever the saying is," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "I think we will be ready to play tomorrow. I have a lot of faith in our players and I'm excited."
The Tigers have been in this situation 10 times before – being in a winner-take-all game in the Regional, and have only lost once, in 2014 against the University of Houston.
The Golden Eagles had an hour and a half after their 10-inning walk-off victory over Kennesaw State to prepare to face the Tigers. Having blown through their three starters — Tanner Hall, Hurston Waldrep and Hunter Riggins — the Golden Eagles gave Matthew Adams the start.
But the Golden Eagles were by no means drained while having to manage a bullpen game against the Tigers. In fact, their bullpen looked stronger. Riggins had tossed nine innings in the afternoon game against Kennesaw State, and Tyler Stuart, who had appeared for an out against the Tigers the night before, worked the 10th against the Owls.
Adams had only started four of his eight appearances, and held a 5.91 ERA, and when LSU scored two runs off of him through the first two innings, he was pulled. The Tigers then tattooed Drew Boyd, who had only worked 8⅔ innings this year, before he was relieved by Isaiah Rhodes.
But the pitcher who gave the Tigers the most trouble was Rhodes’ successor, Justin Storm, a sophomore left-hander who had only worked 9⅔ innings all year with a 4.66 ERA. After coming in, in the fourth, he didn't allow a hit until Dylan Crews was able to line a single in the seventh inning. He finished allowing no runs and two hits through five innings, striking out seven of LSU's batters. As a team, the Tigers struck out 12 times. By comparison, the Tigers' staff struck out four.
"That's the biggest thing was being prepared to not have an excuse because he hasn't been out there, but thriving in that opportunity to help his team win," USM head coach Scott Berry said. "In game one, we talked about Hunter Riggins going nine innings and Tyler Stuart with one that saved everybody fresh for this game here. You can say the same thing about Justin."
The Tigers looked for some production in the ninth by throwing in Jack Merrifield to pinch hit for Josh Stevenson, who had gone 0-for-2 in the game. Storm struck him out coming back from a 3-0 count. Storm struck out Crews after him. Berry then singled to try and spark yet another late-inning comeback, but after Pearson was hit by a pitch, Doughty grounded out to end the game.
"I think we did it to ourselves," Doughty said. "We swung at balls and expanded the strike zone."
The Tigers got on the board early when Berry lined a double to right center and Doughty followed with his second two-run home run of the regional.
Southern Miss responded in the second on an RBI double by Danny Lynch and a fielder's choice to tie the game 2-2. The Tigers added two more in the top of the third on an RBI single by Doughty, and a passed ball that allowed Pearson to score from third.
But the Golden Eagles didn’t let the 4-2 lead last, hitting through two of LSU’s pitchers to tie the game at 4.
Caught in a jam with only one out tallied in the third, LSU's Riley Cooper sailed a throw meant to intentionally walk Will McGillis, and catcher Tyler McManus scrambled for it, lunging to the plate to tag Christopher Sargent out at home for the second out of the inning. He’d escape more trouble when Gabe Montenegro grounded a ball to third and Berry tagged the bag to force Danny Lynch out.
Cooper recovered in the fourth, becoming the first Tiger pitcher to strike out a batter. Dustin Dickerson grounded a hard ball to the infield that Thompson turned for a pivotal double play that retired the side.
Cooper retired the side in order in the fifth and after he walked the first batter in the sixth, Eric Reyzelman came on in relief.
But Reyzelman’s outing was disastrous. After striking out McGillis, he walked Montenegro to load the bases. His wild pitch scored the fifth run to gift the Golden Eagles a 5-4 lead. He walked Carson Paetow, then Dickerson’s RBI single made it 6-4. Leaning forward to stare down the next batter, Reyzelman lifted his head, then paused. That balk scored the seventh run for Southern Miss, and Bryce Collins entered the mound with the Tigers trailing 7-4.
"That wasn't the difference in the game, he'll be better for it next time," Johnson said. "I think the strength of some of these guys is they're often better the second time they go out on the weekend."
Paetow added another run for the Golden Eagles with a home run in the eighth.
"The opportunity is to win three before you lose two, and that's in front of us," Johnson said.