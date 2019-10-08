The call on next Saturday's LSU-Mississippi State game: holding.
The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced a six-day hold on kickoff time and TV plans for the Sept. 19 game between the Tigers and Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi, along with two other games.
That means TV plans for LSU-State won't be announced until Sunday. Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. on ESPN, 2:30 p.m. on CBS or 5 p.m. on ESPN.
LSU's last two games — Sept. 21 at Vanderbilt and the Tigers' home game this past Saturday against Utah State — kicked off at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network. LSU's home game this Saturday against Florida is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
LSU has not been on CBS yet this season. Kickoff time and network for LSU's Oct. 26 home game with Auburn is expected to be announced Monday.
Here is the SEC TV schedule for Oct. 19 and the games that must still be determined (all times Central):
Games set for TV
Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Tennessee at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN
On 6-day hold (TBA on Oct. 13)
LSU at Miss. State: ESPN, 11 a.m.; CBS, 2:30 p.m. or ESPN, 5 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia: CBS, 2:30 p.m. or ESPN, 5 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina: ESPN, 11 a.m.; CBS, 2:30 p.m. or ESPN, 5 p.m.