A familiar sound came off the bat of Dylan Crews as he crushed his first home run of the season to left field during his first at-bat in the bottom of the first Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.
"It felt great, it's about time, honestly," Crews said. "One of my goals was just to eliminate my chasing, not chasing anything out of the zone and today I really worked hard on letting them come to me."
The blast also brought home Tre Morgan, who had walked, putting the Tigers up 2-0 on Towson, but Crews was far from done. His triple in the third inning scored two more runs as the Tigers went ahead 6-0 after three innings.
Crews' at-bats accounted for four of the six runs scored by the LSU Tigers. And after a shaky midweek loss to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, the Tigers rebounded with a strong game at the plate backed by a clean outing from starting right-handed pitcher Blake Money for a 6-0 victory.
Coming off a 10-strikeout, 7-inning victory the previous Friday against Maine, Money was back in his spot as Friday night starter.
His dominance returned as well.
Money finished with seven strikeouts while allowing two hits and two walks through seven innings. He hasn’t allowed a run through 14 innings in his first two outings.
"It's a better team than you think, they took Miami's Friday guy, who's got a chance to be a first-rounder and absolutely tattooed him last Friday night," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. "So, that's a good performance: the strike zone pressure, thought he was composed, really pleased he was able to finish the seventh. It was the foundation for a good night tonight."
He did give the crowd a scare in the second inning when he slipped on the mound after his last pitch. Money walked it off while laughing, and he returned in the third to collect a defensive gem.
Morgan, playing first base, fielded a ground ball to the left and tossed to Money, who tripped and tumbled sideways as he slid into the bag just in time to record the out. Afterward, Money sat with his legs outstretched in front of him, laughing at the clumsy effort working in his favor.
"I was like eh, we're going to be an athlete here, we're going to lay out and get dirty once," Money said. "Pitchers are always clean, they always talk about washing our uniforms and I'm like: Nah, tonight, we're getting dirty. It was cool. I felt like a shortstop."
Towson couldn’t find a pitcher who stuck, changing from Teddy Blumenauer to Justin Rebok midway through the third inning. Both of those pitchers threw 2⅔ innings before Tyler Russo came in to finish out the game with 2⅔ innings of his own.
LSU starting catcher Alex Milazzo had his best game of the season so far, going 2 for 2 with a sacrifice fly RBI.
"Mechanically, we made a few tweaks in there," Milazzo said. "Just keeping my weight more balanced and then the biggest thing was on the mental side – just breathe and walking up to the box, slow the heartbeat down."
After LSU posted six runs in the first three innings, the offense disappeared.
LSU tallied just four hits through the final five innings. It left five runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the seventh after receiving three walks and a hit batter.
Defensively, LSU had a few more problems after recording five errors during an 11-6 loss to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night.
In the top of the first inning, Morgan could not come up with second baseman Cade Doughty’s throw in the dirt, allowing Towson's Bryce Frederick to reach first.
Johnson said that shortstop Jordan Thompson hasn't played up to his potential on some of those double plays, which leads to the delay in getting to first.
Towson's Nick Brown also reached first on a fielding error by Thompson in the fifth inning, but the error wasn't costly as Money shut the door again. LSU finished with three errors to Towson's one.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Garrett Edwards finished the game for LSU, tossing two innings while allowing only one hit.