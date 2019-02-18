The LSU men's basketball team climbed six spots in the latest AP poll released Monday, the largest jump by any team that week and the program's best ranking in almost a decade.

The rise comes after a top-five win over Kentucky last week, which had a significant impact in Bracketology projections as well.

LSU basketball team makes big leap in both polls, earns its highest ranking in AP since 2009 A pair of road wins, one of them a stunning upset of No. 5 Kentucky, has propelled the LSU men's basketball team to its highest ranking in a decade.

The most common landing spot for LSU, it appears, would be in Jacksonville, Florida.

USA Today has the Tigers as the three seed in the West bracket, which plays in Jacksonville for the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga and Michigan State are the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, in that bracket.

Similarly, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Tigers as the three-seed in the West. However, Palm has Gonzaga and North Carolina as the two teams ahead of LSU in the bracket.

The Big Lead does not specify regions but has LSU as a four seed with Iowa State, Wisconsin and Marquette.

Teamrankings.com's bracket predictor is one of the highest on the Tigers, ranking LSU as the lowest two seed at No. 8 overall.

ESPN's Joe Lundari updates his Bracketology board Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The No. 13 Tigers are in a tie with No. 5 Tennessee for first place in the Southeastern Conference standings, one game ahead of No. 4 Kentucky.

LSU took down the Wildcats on the road last week and hosts the Volunteers on Saturday in another highly anticipated match up. The Tigers also host Florida.

Wins over Gators and Volunteers could vault LSU into the AP top 10 and put the Tigers in position for a two seed.

The NCAA began seeding in 1979. LSU has not been higher than a four seed since 1981 when it was a one seed.

The Tigers were a nine seed in 2015, the last time they made the tournament.