LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, the college football all-star game announced Thursday.
The Senior Bowl, which is played annually in Mobile, Alabama, is a nearly week-long event in which invited players spend time interviewing with NFL teams, scouts and coaches while gaining an extra evaluation ahead of the NFL draft.
The bowl game will be played on Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 1:30 p.m.
#LongSnappersArePeopleToo Please welcome LS Blake Ferguson (@bferguson50) from @LSUFootball to the 2020 @Reeses Senior Bowl! #GeauxTigers #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/3UlZiVXk8y— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 4, 2019
Cushenberry, a junior, was still invited to participate in the event, which could improve his draft stock. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Dutchtown High graduate was among seven LSU underclassmen who announced Wednesday he was forgoing his senior year.
Cushenberry will join LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton and long-snapper Blake Ferguson at the Senior Bowl.