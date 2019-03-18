The LSU women’s basketball season is officially over.
An athletic department spokesperson said Monday night that the Lady Tigers will not accept a bid to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament by a mutual agreement of the school administration and the coaching staff.
LSU’s season ends at 16-13. It is the second time under eighth-year coach Nikki Fargas that the Lady Tigers will not participate in the postseason.
Earlier Monday, as expected, LSU did not receive an at-large bid to the NCAA women’s tournament. ESPN women’s bracketologist Charlie Creme had been listing the Lady Tigers as one of the “next four out,” meaning LSU was not even flirting with the NCAA bubble.
LSU was still in the NCAA hunt late in the season at 16-9 before ending on a four-game losing streak. The Lady Tigers lost road games to ranked teams Kentucky and Mississippi State and their home finale to Auburn. LSU was then eliminated in the SEC tournament 69-66 by Tennessee.
The LSU Board of Supervisors in October approved a three-year contract extension for Fargas, who is 148-106 at LSU.