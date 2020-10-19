LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan is "questionable" to play in Saturday's scheduled game against South Carolina, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday.
Orgeron said Brennan has a significant lower-body injury that's taking longer than expected to heal.
"We thought he'd be back today," Orgeron said. "But he's not and I don't know if he's going to play this game."
The redshirt junior would not have been available if LSU had played its scheduled game against Florida, Orgeron said, which would have forced the Tigers to start a true freshman at quarterback.
Brennan did not practice last week, Orgeron said, and the head coach said they expected the quarterback to return early this week.
LSU's two true freshmen, TJ Finley and Max Johnson, both signed in LSU's 2020 class and neither quarterback has seen playing time yet this season.
Finley and Johnson are splitting practice reps 50-50, Orgeron said. Johnson, a 6-foot-5, 219-pound Georgia native is "more of a runner," Orgeron said, and Finley, a 6-foot-6, 242-pound Ponchatoula High graduate "has a strong arm" and has "had an excellent camp."
"I really think both of them are phenomenal young players," Orgeron said. "It's hard to distinguish the difference between them, they're both so good."
LSU's quarterback depth took a hit in the offseason, when former quarterback Peter Parrish was suspended and eventually transferred to Memphis.
Last week, Orgeron said Brennan was banged up in the 45-41 loss against Missouri, when the quarterback tucked his shoulder on a 7-yard run near the goal line in the first quarter.
Brennan rolled right in the pocket, veered down the right sideline and was hit by safety Tyree Gillespie out of bounds at the Missouri 2.
Brennan is "pretty bruised up" from the hit, Orgeron said. At halftime Brennan "was very sore," and "it was hard for him to rotate to throw the ball."
Two plays after the hit, Brennan threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Terrace Marshall, and the junior quarterback went on to post a career-high with 430 yards passing and four touchdowns — 323 yards and three touchdowns came after the hit.
"He went out in the second half and didn't blink," Orgeron said. "I'm very proud of him."
Here's what Ed Orgeron said about Myles Brennan's injury, the possibilities of TJ Finley/Max Johnson starting:
Q: What is Myles Brennan’s status going into this week?
“He was not gonna play last week. We expected him back early during the week. I just talked to Jack. He’s questionable. It’s taking a little bit more time to heal, and he’s going to be questionable for the game.”
Q: What can you tell us about the nature of Brennan’s injury?
“Myles has a significant injury to his lower-body. Something that we do believe is gonna heal. It’s taking a little more time to heal. We thought he’d be back today. But he’s not and I don’t know if he’s going to play this game.”
Q: How have Max Johnson and TJ Finley prepared for the possibility of starting? What have you seen in them?
“To be honest, they both had fantastic weeks. Both of them are very impressive. I believe both of those guys have NFL talent at quarterback. Now, they haven’t been in live action; they’re both freshmen. But we’re going to practice both of those quarterbacks this week. We’re going to tell them whoever has the best week is going to start, and I plan on giving both of them a chance during the game. Either one starts, I want to see what they can do, and the only way to do it is under live action.”
“Last week, both of them were ready to start in the Swamp. (laughs). So they got prepared for that. They didn’t know who was going to start. So it’s going to be the same thing this week. Now we’re playing at home, which should be easier for them. But obviously, being the first game for any one of them is going to be a little nervous, but I think both of them can handle it.”
Q: Finley came onto campus at 260 pounds, and he’s now down to 240. Has that helped his mobility?
“Yeah I think it’s helped him. He scrambled. We had a two-minute drill on Thursday. He scrambled out of there. He looked very good. Obviously Max is very fast. I think Max is comparable in speed to Joe Burrow. A little bit faster. Max is a better scrambler than TJ. He’s more of a dual-threat quarterback. But if so, TJ can move out of the pocket and avoid the rush.”
Q: If either Finley or Johnson establish the hot hand, is it possible they become the starting quarterback the rest of the year?
“Myles is showing that he can be our quarterback. He’s had three phenomenal football games. We like Myles. But hey, I’m telling you: these two young quarterbacks are great players, and I’m anxious to see what they can do. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there, but, right now, Myles is our starting quarterback.”
Q: In your experience how will you talk to Johnson and Finley preparing them for their first start as a true freshman, and at what point do you let them know they’ll be starting?
“I think to be fair to them, after Thursday’s practice we should tell them. Friday morning, I’ll sit down and talk to them. Tell them I believe in them. Tell them it’ll be fine. Just do the things that they can do. That’s why they’re recruited here. That’s why they came here. Both of those guys, I think it really helped that they were here last spring. Although we didn’t have spring football, they matured a lot. They been in the meetings a lot. They know our offense. And, again, Steve’s gonna have to do what they can do. He knows what both of them can do. Call the game that they can manage the game.”
Q: Who is behind Max and TJ as an emergency guy?
“We have a couple guys that are on our team that we feel can go in and operate. I asked Steve that. AJ (Aycock) will probably be the third-team guy. We have a couple of guys that have been with us for a while and they can go in there and operate the game. Now, obviously, it’s not going to be the same as Max and TJ. But it’s a good question. We have to be prepared for that.”