No one wore his Pro Football Hall of Fame gold jacket more proudly — or perhaps as often — as Jim Taylor.
Elected in 1976 — the first of the Vince Lombardi-era Green Bay Packers to be so honored — Taylor, who came out of Baton Rouge High and LSU to become a five-time Pro Bowl fullback and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 1960s, seldom turned down an opportunity to wear the distinctive jacket at league-related functions.
“If it was to help sell lemonade, Jimmy would be there,” said Taylor’s wife, Helen.
That’s what makes this weekend’s induction ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, so poignant.
Johnny Robinson, Taylor’s friend since childhood and old LSU teammate, is finally getting his due as a Pro Football Hall of Famer, 48 years after his stellar career at safety for the Dallas Texans/Kansas City Chiefs, one that earned him selection to the all-time All-AFL team.
Robinson and fellow enshrinee Kevin Mawae are the first former LSU players elected to the hall since Taylor, and they are just the fourth and fifth former Tigers to be so honored.
However, Taylor won’t be there to welcome them into the fraternity. He died unexpectedly Oct. 13 at age 83.
“I can’t tell you how much Jim has meant to me over the years,” Robinson said. “I get emotional just thinking about him. He was the best, just the best.”
The feeling was reciprocated.
In 1945, when Taylor was 10, his father died, leaving behind a widow with only a third-grade education and three sons, of whom Jim was in the middle.
The Taylor boys wound up being befriended by Dub Robinson — Johnny’s father, the LSU tennis coach and assistant football coach.
“Dub really took Jimmy under his wing,” said Helen Taylor. “He taught him how to play tennis, fish and a lot of other things.
“Jimmy’s mother wanted her boys to all get a college education, and they did. Jimmy really loved coach Robinson.”
And he never forgot what Dub Robinson did for him.
After his playing days were over and his election to the Hall of Fame, Taylor enjoyed making the pro-am golf circuit around the country until he was in his mid-70s and slowed by a heart attack.
All of his winnings from those tournaments were designated for the boys home Johnny Robinson founded in Monroe in 1980. And when Taylor died, he left more money to the home.
“Jimmy was just so grateful for the help he’d gotten from the Robinson family in his younger days,” said Helen Taylor, who married Jim in 1990. “He had so much respect for what Johnny was doing for kids.”
It’s no surprise then that Helen Taylor will be in Canton this weekend.
“You know it’s what Jimmy would want me to do,” she said. “It was tough going through the first Thanksgiving without Jim, the first Christmas and even going to the Super Bowl without him.
“But going back to the Hall of Fame is when your football family reaches out to you and embraces you. We really look out for each other.”
Taylor’s support of Robinson and other Hall of Famers did not go unnoticed.
“If we had a function, Jim was there and he always wore his gold jacket,” Hall of Fame president David Baker said. “Later in life, people might not have recognized him right off, but they certainly recognized that gold jacket.
“As a player, Jim would rather run over somebody than try to evade him. But for the Hall of Fame, he was an absolute sweetheart.”
Taylor especially liked wearing his gold jacket at Packers functions, including last year’s season opener against the Chicago Bears in Green Bay.
“Jim loved being up there with the old guys, and the younger ones, too,” Helen Taylor said. “This year they’re starting the 100th season of NFL football with the Packers playing the Bears in Chicago, so you know he would have been there.”
Despite the heart attack, Taylor remained in relative good health, working out four times per week and playing golf whenever he could.
But last October — the day before LSU’s game against Georgia, which he planned to attend — Taylor went into Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. By the next morning, he was gone.
“We never saw it coming,” Helen Taylor said. “Trust me, it was a shock.”
It’s been a tough year for the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame community.
Along with Taylor, Hall of Fame tackle Forrest Gregg died in April, and quarterback Bart Starr followed in May.
Helen Taylor said she expects both of their widows to attend. Since the early 2000, the Hall of Fame has paid the expenses for all living inductees and their wives plus widows to come to Canton.
Along with more than 100 living players expected for this weekend, 22 widows have indicated they’re coming as well.
“It’s always a week of hugs and kisses and tears,” Helen Taylor said. “I went to Forrest and Bart’s funeral, and I made sure Barbara and Cherry are going to be there.
“And then I’ll be spending a lot of time with the Robinson family.”
Jim Taylor may have died before Robinson was officially elected to the hall in February, but last August when the Seniors Committee made him their only nominee, which was tantamount to election, Taylor was the person who informed Robinson, after getting the word from Baker.
“When Dave called, Jimmy let out a great big ‘Whoopee!’ ” Helen Taylor said. “He was so excited because he knew how long Johnny had waited.
“He wasn’t off the phone with Dave for three seconds before he was calling Johnny to let him know.”
As it turned out, Taylor and Robinson were together one more time after that, at least in a way.
In January, Robinson received the Doak Walker Heritage Award in Dallas, an honor Taylor had previously received and for which he had nominated his friend.
The awards banquet is a black-tie affair, and Robinson does not own a tuxedo. When Helen Taylor found out about that, she had Robinson’s daughter, Hannah, take the one Jim owned to Monroe.
The tux fit, down to both been having to unbutton the bottom button and cover it over with the cummerbund to hide late-life spread.
“We’re different sizes, but somehow it fit me,” Robinson said. “I guess you could say I really could feel Jim’s spirit with me that night.
“I really loved that man.”