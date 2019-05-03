NJ.com columnist Steve Politi didn't hold back in a fiery column blasting the NCAA and its mistreatment of players, including LSU forward Naz Reid.

Reid, who hails from New Jersey, where Politi reports on sports, was discussed Monday as part of a week-long NCAA corruption trial in New York surrounding college basketball recruiting.

On Monday, it was reported that Reid's name was referenced on an FBI wiretap in connection to an alleged $300,000 "deal" from LSU head coach Will Wade for Reid's signing with the Tigers.

Politi said that blame shouldn't fall on Reid.

"(Reid) should get paid," Politi wrote. "If his coach, Will Wade, can sign a six-year, $15-million contract, the idea that Reid should settle for a scholarship and a small stipend is silly."

Politi added: "In the seedy underbelly of college basketball, where handlers dole out sneaker-company money to anyone with an inside track to the top talent, there’s a chance that he didn’t see a dime even if a six-figure payment was made."

Reid, Wade and the LSU basketball program were a small part of the NCAA corruption trial, which enters its fifth day Friday.

Other major division one programs, namely Arizona, have also been topics of discussion.

Notable middleman and aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins, who has been heavily tied to LSU's recruiting scandal, took the witness stand in New York on Wednesday and Thursday but did not deliver any explosive details about the Tigers' program.

Politi concluded his column by placing the blame on the NCAA for the current corruption.

"It has done everything to protect a system that forces athletes into this cesspool of criminals and sleaze bags because it refuses to let them earn their fair share of the billion-dollar pie," he wrote. "Even if the men entangled in this case face real consequences, they’ll be quickly replaced by the next group looking for a talented player or a quick payday."

