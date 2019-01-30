LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri laid down the law early in his media day question-and-answer session last week: junior right-hander Zack Hess is the Friday night starter. Case closed.

Hess carried his success as a freshman reliever in 2017 almost like a burden as he transitioned into a starter last season.

Because the results were inconsistent, there was a natural tendency to wonder if it was a mistake. Maybe he was better suited to coming out of the bullpen, where he shone so brightly in helping LSU to a runner-up finish at the College World Series.

Forget that line of thinking now.

“I think you will see very quickly the improvement Zach has made,” Mainieri said. “He’s very consistent; he’s in the strike zone; he’s throwing his changeup a lot more. He looks like a first-round draft choice to me. I expect him to assert himself as the leader of our staff.”

Mainieri expects that literally from Day 1. Hess will take the ball on opening night Feb. 15 against UL-Monroe. Hess said last year's 7-6 record with a 5.05 ERA in 17 appearances — all but one as a starter — was a necessary learning experience, which prepared him for what he hopes will be a breakthrough season.

There was no “a-ha” moment; it was simply the incremental improvement in a trial by fire.

“I wish I had some answer to give you,” Hess said, reflecting on what he learned last spring. “The biggest thing is experience, the whole year of having that starter’s workload underneath you.

"It was having those games where you get knocked out in the third inning, and then having those games with success. Then, being able to self-analyze, ‘What did I do different that day? How was my approach?’ Having that self-analysis viewpoint, that’s what helped me. That’s going to be crucial this year.”

Hess still had the magic in his arm, which he used to strike out 107 batters in 92⅔ innings with only 49 walks and a .237 batting average against. He simply didn’t look as dominant as the year before, when he was 7-1 with a 3.12 ERA and a .182 batting average against in 60⅔ innings with 83 Ks in 30 appearances, 24 as a reliever.

Getting more starts in the Cape Cod League and then a bump in competition on the USA national collegiate team furthered his advancement. He won two games and threw nine scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks with six strikeouts.

Hess had to learn to pace himself knowing the team needed from five to seven innings from him. But he also had to learn how to think like a starter when batters were getting third and fourth chances against him in the same game.

It was like basic training in the military. Falling back into old habits was not an option. He built confidence in more of his pitches instead of adding new ones. He’ll likely saving his slider for the right moments instead of pounding it pitch after pitch.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a larger (repertoire),” he said. “I’m going to use my stuff a little differently. Last year I would revert back to that reliver style of going with two pitches. That’s something we honed in on going into the fall. It’s making me more of a complete pitcher, utilizing the game plan of using three or four pitches.”

It’s not just his live arm that has the coaches optimistic. Hess comes with an approach combining a strong work ethic and maturity as one of the elder statesmen on the pitching staff, which will depend on the development of as many as four freshmen.

“This guy pays attention to detail so much,” pitching coach Alan Dunn said. “He wants to be the best. You combine that with his skill set and you’ve got a pretty good pitcher.

“We saw flashes last year of games where he totally dominated. The consistency is what he’s looking for and what we’re looking for. That’s who we build our staff around. It’s his third year, he wants that. He wants to be the guy that says ‘Give me the ball and let me set the tone for the weekend.’”

Mainieri said he shut down Hess in the fall only because of a rash of injuries to other pitchers but that he has no reservations about his ace. Hess feels

“Talking to some of the guys, especially some who have come through the LSU program how they felt the second year through with that starter workload, they were telling me, ‘Dude you’re going to be a little bit stronger ... than you were last year, that being your first exposure to it,’ ” Hess said.

“I’m not too concerned about expectations. Just trying to get myself ready for ULM on Feb. 15. I’m excited to get back on the field with our guys. It’s been forever since we’ve had a Friday night in the box. We want to see what this team’s all about this year.”