Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence leads his Tigers back inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Friday, the scene of his greatest failure.

OK, make that his only failure. In 35 college starts, Lawrence is 34 and bleeping one. The only quarterback who got the best of him was LSU’s Joe Burrow in January’s CFP National Championship Game. And Burrow only happened to have put together the greatest season in college football history.

They say the great athletes remember the losses much more than the wins. A study once suggested this is human nature, a hard-wired negativity bias to recall bad memories more easily and in greater detail. This could be an evolutionary byproduct from our prehistoric days, to remind us not to fall into the bubbling tar pit or to avoid being shredded by a huge bear — or losing to the great Burrow.

To be sure, Lawrence hasn’t forgotten that 42-25 loss to LSU nearly a calendar year ago. And he has processed it in a way to make him evolve into a better competitor, a better quarterback, better equipped to perhaps deliver Clemson a win over Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl and then another CFP national title after that.

“It would have been cool to have the opportunity to not lose a game in college,” Lawrence said Tuesday in a video news conference from South Carolina. “But I think some things are necessary for you to grow. You’ve got to face a little bit of adversity, and sometimes you’re a little bit blinded by success if you don’t have any hiccups along the way.

“I think for us (Clemson) and for me personally, it was good for us to not win that game in a lot of ways. Obviously, you want to win a national championship and it’s definitely devastating in the moment. After that, I think we have gotten a lot better. I learned a lot about myself.”

Whatever respect Lawrence earned from his teammates because of his 25-1 mark in his first two seasons — beating out Kelly Bryant (who was a mere 19-2 as a starter) and leading Clemson to the 2018 national title — was compounded that night. As LSU players were out on the Superdome field kissing the gold CFP trophy and nervously accepting cash from Odell Beckham Jr., Lawrence was making the rounds in Clemson’s somber locker room. He was telling his teammates who were coming back that they would be back. Back in the playoffs, with another shot at a championship.

“Trevor is a great leader,” Clemson tight end Braden Galloway said. “He has confidence in us and we in him. When he said that we’d be back, we had no doubts.”

Of course, no one could have predicted the pandemic-induced doubts to come. Doubts for Clemson that were compounded by a 47-40 overtime loss Nov. 7 at Notre Dame. The loss was the second of two straight games Lawrence missed because he contracted the coronavirus, a bad break that left the Tigers with no margin for error.

When Lawrence came back, he took the wheel like a Mississippi river boat pilot and calmly steered Clemson through the dangerous currents. He passed for 403 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh and threw for another score and ran for two TDs against Virginia Tech. In the rematch with Notre Dame he sawed the Fighting Irish in half with 412 yards total offense and three scores to sew up a third straight ACC championship and a No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Lawrence has all but rented out billboards to say that he will be turning pro in January. He hopes to follow in Burrow’s footsteps by winning the Heisman Trophy (the winner will be announced Jan. 5), then being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. But first, he hopes to follow Burrow as a national champion, reaching heights that no other quarterback has done.

Already the winningest FBS quarterback since the NCAA Division I split in 1978, Lawrence can become the first quarterback in the still relatively new CFP era to lead his team to a pair of national championships. It won’t be easy — an overwhelming-looking Alabama team could be waiting in the other corner of the ring after dispatching Notre Dame as expected in the “Rose Bowl.” But if Lawrence has the running and passing game going, like he did when Clemson outlasted Ohio State 29-23 in last year’s CFP semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl, the Tigers could be hard to stop.

For now, Lawrence is the subject of a 1-and-1A debate with former quarterback Deshaun Watson for the unofficial mantle “Greatest Quarterback in Clemson History.”

“As time goes by, you know how it is, the legend is always going to grow,” Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said of Lawrence.

“I'm actually looking forward to what that legacy is down the road.”

Two more wins, and Lawrence’s legacy would be immense.