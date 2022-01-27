The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday it is creating a tri-meet with LSU, Arkansas and Missouri to make up for the LSU meets with those two schools that were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
The meet will be held Sunday, Feb. 20 in Columbia, Missouri. Television and or streaming plans will be announced at later date.
LSU’s meet at Missouri on Jan. 14 was postponed because of LSU’s COVID-19 issues. Last Friday’s home meet with Arkansas was postponed because of the Razorbacks’ issues. Arkansas was previously scheduled to compete Feb. 18 at Mizzou.
The SEC’s plan will end up costing LSU a home meet. Coach Jay Clark said Friday there was no room in the schedule for a replacement meet. There was no immediate word on refund plans for ticket holders to the LSU-Arkansas meet.
LSU is at Georgia on Friday and is back home against Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 5.