Golf’s civil war between the establishment and the disrupters — the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf series — started as a skirmish last week. LIV Golf christened its diamond-encrusted ship outside London, while the PGA Tour countered with oak-paneled history and raucous crowds at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
Their clash moves to a much bigger battlefield this week for the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, a leafy Boston suburb where John F. Kennedy was born about eight miles from Bunker Hill. The LIV Golf players — 15 of the have their cake and eat it too “revolutionaries” are in the field — versus the PGA Tour loyalists.
The PGA Tour may still have the upper hand, but it is clearly on the defensive against the LIV Golf crowd, which is backed by a Saudi Arabian government fund as deep as an oil well outside Riyadh. Such learned golf observers as former Sports Illustrated/ESPN columnist Rick Reilly and Alan Shipnuck, who wrote the book on Phil Mickelson that quoted him calling the Saudis “scary MFers” that helped heighten this conflict, have both said the PGA Tour is in big trouble. Shipnuck went as far to suggest that the PGA Tour should come to a truce with LIV Golf and somehow incorporate its tournaments into the existing PGA Tour schedule.
I don’t think that’s happening just yet. As sure as golf balls have dimples, this thing is going to court. I also I don’t think the PGA Tour is in full retreat just yet. Yes, the USGA has allowed LIV Golf players to compete in this week’s U.S. Open, though CEO Mike Whan suggested Wednesday that qualifying criteria could change for 2023. The Royal & Ancient Golf Club which runs next month’s British Open at St. Andrews, is likely let the LIV Golf players compete as well.
Whether they and the other two majors — the Masters and PGA Championship — decide to ban the LIV players next year as the PGA Tour has done is an unknown at this point. And the fact that LIV players aren’t getting world ranking points for their 54-hole tournaments is a major problem for LIV. If that doesn’t change, eventually its players will see their status degrade to the point where they won’t be eligible for the majors unless they win majors.
But these are dangerous waters for the PGA Tour. And it will have hit the iceberg when and if its youngest and most promising stars start to bolt for LIV Golf.
That means its future could hinge on players like former LSU All-American Sam Burns.
All of the players who so far have left for LIV have been flawed in some way. They’re on the downward slide of their careers (Phil Mickelson, 52-years old Thursday), are coming off injuries (Bryson DeChambeau), are considered pariahs (Patrick Reed) or are people you never heard off (Hennie Du Plessis, anyone?). A cast primarily of has beens (Graeme McDowell) and never weres (Oliver Bekker).
Someone like Burns would be a different matter. So would his good friend, world No. 1 and current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, or Xander Schauffele or Patrick Cantlay, who teamed to win Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April.
So far, none of the current world top 10 — Scheffler, defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, Canadian Open winner Rory McIlroy, Cantlay, PGA champion Justin Thomas, Cam Smith, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Burns or Jordan Spieth — have left for LIV. Dustin Johnson is LIV’s highest-ranked player, No. 16 heading into Brookline.
The PGA Tour has gotten pledges of support from the likes of McIlroy, Rahm and Thomas, and that’s huge. Of course, Johnson and DeChambeau once pledged their loyalties, too, until the Saudis started waiving blood-stained piles of cash in their faces.
Retaining players like Burns is a must for the PGA Tour. With three wins this season and a No. 2 ranking on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup points list, the 25-year old is a bona fide rising star. All he needs now is a major championship, which he has every capability to win. A major that could be in his grasp Sunday night.
So far, Burns has only spoken with his actions about playing on the PGA Tour. Last week, he committed to playing in next week’s Travelers Championship, one of the rank and file PGA Tour events endangered by LIV Golf. Even better for the PGA Tour, he’s committed to playing in the Scottish Open, which will be held in early July a week after LIV Golf’s next event near Portland, Oregon.
In the short term, the PGA Tour is holding its own. But it’s got to keep holding on to try to repel LIV Golf’s existential threat. It must have players like Burns help it keep up the good fight.
Sam Burns U.S. Open tee times
Thursday: 12:14 p.m., No. 10
Friday: 6:29 a.m., No. 1
Broadcast times: Thursday — Peacock, 5:45-8:30 a.m., 6-7 p.m.; USA 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 4-6 p.m.; NBC 1-4 p.m.; Friday — Peacock, 5:45-8:30 a.m., 6-7 p.m.; USA 8:30 a..m-3 p.m., NBC 3-6 p.m.
All times CDT