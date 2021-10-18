A rundown of LSU's next opponent, the Ole Miss Rebels ...
The basics
KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.
TV: CBS
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
SERIES: LSU leads 64-41-4
On Ole Miss
RECORD: 5-1, 2-1 SEC
PAST THREE GAMES: Lost to Alabama 42-21, defeated Arkansas 52-51, defeated Tennessee 31-26
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Matt Corral, running back Henry Parrish, wide receiver Dontario Drummond
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Chance Campbell, defensive end Sam Williams, safety Keidron Smith
RUMBLINGS: Picked to finish fourth in the SEC West, Lane Kiffin's team is aiming for a higher finish with just one loss so far. The Rebels have been in tough battles the past two weeks, beating Arkansas (52-51) and Tennessee (31-26), but the rest of the schedule is favorable.
ON THE REBELS OFFENSE
With Corral taking better care of the ball than last year, Ole Miss is third in FBS in total yards (553.0) and fifth in scoring (43.7). The Heisman Trophy front-runner has 14 TDs to just one interception with 1,728 passing yards. The dual-threat star leads the team in rushing with 450 yards and eight TDs as the sparkplug for Kiffin's offense.
ON THE REBELS DEFENSE
This has been a real problem since Kiffin's arrival a year ago. The Rebels have improved slightly this season, but not much, after finishing 126th out of 127 teams in the FBS in total yards allowed and 117th in scoring defense in 2020. This season, they're 106th in allowing 436.2 yards per game and are 100th in giving up 31.2 points a game.
Sheldon Mickles