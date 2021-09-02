LSU plays its season opener on Saturday night against UCLA in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Here are the top three players to watch from the Bruins.
1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, quarterback
The dual-threat standout has started 16 games the past two seasons and last season had a passer rating of 156.29, the highest for a UCLA starter since 2005. He was the first player in program history to rush for 100 yards (109) and throw for 300 (303) in a 48-42 setback to Colorado.
2. Kyle Philips, wide receiver/kick returner
The slightly-built Phillips has amassed 98 receptions for 1,051 yards and seven touchdowns in 19 games the past two seasons. The preseason first-team All-Pac 12 selection is also a threat as a punt returner after averaging 22.5 yards with a long of 69 in 2019 and 8.6 yards a year ago.
3. Qwauntrezz Knight, safety
One of UCLA’s more experienced defenders, Knight, a sixth-year senior, started all seven games in 2020 and was third on the team with 40 tackles. He also had 4½ tackles for loss to rank among the team leaders. Knight had four tackles in limited playing time in a 44-10 blowout of Hawaii last week.
Sheldon Mickles