LSU will have most of its injured position players back for this weekend’s series against Alabama, but center fielder Zach Watson’s status remains unclear.

Watson, who injured his groin almost two weeks ago, got sick and missed Wednesday’s practice, coach Paul Mainieri said. The Tigers did not take him on the bus when they left Thursday afternoon.

Watson’s groin injury healed, Mainieri said, but Watson will travel separately to contain his illness.

“I doubt Zach Watson will be in the lineup tomorrow night,” Mainieri said. “I don't know when Watson will play, if at all, this weekend.”

Senior Chris Reid is expected to start at third base. Reid missed five of the last six games because of a pulled hamstring. He practiced on Wednesday and did everything but sprint.

“He'll be in there for sure,” Mainieri said.

LSU will also get freshman Gavin Dugas back for the first time in eight weeks. Mainieri might use him as the designated hitter.

Sophomore infielder Hal Hughes is also available in a limited capacity. Hughes, who missed a week because of a thumb injury, can play defense.

“That collision he had with (second baseman Brandt Broussard) last week, he took a shot to the ribs,” Mainieri said. “He's been trying to hit the last couple days. It's bothered him. It doesn't bother him at all playing defense.”