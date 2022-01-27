Someone in the LSU student section threw up a huge cloud of chalk, LeBron James style, which hung there several moments while sharing airspace with the cloud of anxiety that already permeated the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU and Texas A&M were about to play Wednesday night, and both needed the game. Desperately.

The Tigers had lost three in a row, the Aggies two. Those are the kinds of losing streaks that if extended might pull the threads of a once sharp-looking season and render it something ready for the second-hand thrift store.

So, they went at it. And it was intense. Aside from a few moments of fleeting artistry, it was more Greco-Roman in style and substance than the game James Naismith invented at the Springfield College YMCA.

Players seemed to spend more time sprawled on the court than upright. Eric Gaines took a heavy blow to the head at one point, but he kept his wits and kept up the effort knowing there were few others left to fill his spot if he came out.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” LSU guard Brandon Murray said.

That it was.

As the lead teetered back and forth, it finally looked like a game the Tigers would lose with just under seven minutes to go. Man by man, piece by attrited piece, LSU’s hopes were unraveling.

First it was the absence of point guard Xavier Pinson, the driving force behind the Tigers’ improved defense, and forward Darius Days, the team’s emotional leader. Both were again relegated to the LSU bench. Then with 6:53 remaining, forward Tari Eason — who limped off to the locker room once before but bravely came back in — could no longer move. He needed to be helped from midcourt into the locker room this time. The sense of doom, not only for this game but for the rest of LSU’s season, replaced the earlier chalky anxiety.

How could the rest of the Tigers’ thinning little band hold off the frenzied, aggressive Aggies? Somehow, they did. With a finishing kick almost identical to the one Arkansas gave LSU to send the Tigers careening into their three-game skid, they outscored Texas A&M 13-2 over the final 3:34 and 9-0 over the final 1:18 to pull out a dramatic, desperately needed 70-64 victory.

“We found a way,” said LSU coach Will Wade afterward, seeming a bit drained by the previous two hours like the other 11,000 folks in the PMAC. “Eric Gaines played his best game here. He was phenomenal, just tremendous.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“It wasn’t easy. It is never easy, but I am really proud of our guys. We made the free throws when it mattered. We did not make many of them during the game, but we made them when it mattered. I thought the crowd was great. The students were great. I am just very proud of our group. To play the last 12 minutes basically without Tari … Shareef (O’Neal) made some big plays for us. Brandon Murray, he is just a warrior.”

O’Neal made like his dad, missing free throws (0 of 4), blocking a shot and nailing some big shots (3 of 5, including a 3-pointer). O’Neal scored only seven points with three rebounds, but his +14 in the plus/minus column on the box score (point differential when a player is on the court compared to when he isn’t) was the best of anyone on either squad. Murray was sent to the bench to start, but he masterfully filled Eason’s place as the Tigers’ designated sixth man, pouring in a game-high 21 points.

And then there was Mwani Wilkinson. He only took one shot all night, but Texas A&M dared him to shoot a 3-pointer while in a 2-3 zone, and he buried it from the left corner to tie the score 64-64 and light the fuse on LSU’s 9-0 run over the final 78 seconds.

Gaines then took over. He made a pair of free throws, blocked A&M’s Marcus Williams at the basket that led to a missed 3-pointer by former McKinley High standout Tyrece Radford and made two more free throws with 3.5 seconds left, putting the Aggies on ice as he finished with 16 points.

“Those guys stepped up and made plays and made things happen,” Wade said. “We still have a lot of growth to go so we have to play consistently and play back-to-back, but I was very proud of those guys.”

Now the Tigers hit the road for a game Saturday at TCU (11 a.m., ESPN2) in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It’s a game LSU wants to win, but after rallying to beat the Aggies, the Tigers are playing with house money. A loss on the road against the No. 56 team in the NET (TCU is 13-4) wouldn’t put much of a dent in LSU’s NET ranking that held at No. 10 after Wednesday’s win.

The focus is on the future, and etting back to SEC play starting Tuesday at home against Ole Miss (8 p.m., SEC Network) and getting Pinson and Days back on the court (one assumes Eason will play Saturday).

Long term, if LSU can get healthy again, the prognosis for the Tigers is on the upswing. Especially after Wednesday’s win, with players like Gaines and O’Neal and Wilkinson growing up a bit and growing out in confidence for the roles they played in a win LSU simply had to have.

A win that kept the Tigers’ season from blowing away like a cloud of dust.