After a senior season trimmed by a six-game absence but ending in a championship, Michael Divinity Jr. is headed to Tampa Bay to begin his NFL career.

The LSU linebacker didn't hear his name in the 2020 NFL draft, but he reached an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source confirmed to The Advocate's Brooks Kubena.

Divinity will team up with former teammate Devin White, who was drafted by the Buccaneers in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

ON SALE NOW:

DRAFT STATUS

PICKED BY : Undrafted

: Undrafted UDFA SIGNING : Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers LSU IN THE DRAFT: 14 picks; 5 UDFA signings

CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE LSU PLAYER TRACKER FOR 2020 NFL DRAFT

THE MICHAEL DIVINITY FILE

HOMETOWN : Marrero

: Marrero HIGH SCHOOL : John Ehret

: John Ehret POSITION : OLB

: OLB CLASS: Senior

2019 SEASON