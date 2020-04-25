After a senior season trimmed by a six-game absence but ending in a championship, Michael Divinity Jr. is headed to Tampa Bay to begin his NFL career.
The LSU linebacker didn't hear his name in the 2020 NFL draft, but he reached an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source confirmed to The Advocate's Brooks Kubena.
Divinity will team up with former teammate Devin White, who was drafted by the Buccaneers in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
ON SALE NOW:
- Buy a subscription, receive a gift: New subscribers receive a set of Joe Burrow front-page posters as a gift.
- Get your official NFL draft gear: Jerseys, hats, t-shirts more available here.
DRAFT STATUS
- PICKED BY: Undrafted
- UDFA SIGNING: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- LSU IN THE DRAFT: 14 picks; 5 UDFA signings
CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE LSU PLAYER TRACKER FOR 2020 NFL DRAFT
THE MICHAEL DIVINITY FILE
- HOMETOWN: Marrero
- HIGH SCHOOL: John Ehret
- POSITION: OLB
- CLASS: Senior
Michael Divinity wants to cry.
2019 SEASON
- GAMES: 6
- TACKLES: 23 (17 solo)
- SACKS: 3
- FORCED FUMBLE/RECOVERY: 1