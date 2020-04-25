cfpclemsonlsu.011420 HS 3151.JPG
LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) on the field before kickoff between LSU and Clemson in the National Championship, Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

After a senior season trimmed by a six-game absence but ending in a championship, Michael Divinity Jr. is headed to Tampa Bay to begin his NFL career. 

The LSU linebacker didn't hear his name in the 2020 NFL draft, but he reached an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source confirmed to The Advocate's Brooks Kubena.

Divinity will team up with former teammate Devin White, who was drafted by the Buccaneers in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

DRAFT STATUS 

  • PICKED BY: Undrafted
  • UDFA SIGNING: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • LSU IN THE DRAFT: 14 picks; 5 UDFA signings

THE MICHAEL DIVINITY FILE 

  • HOMETOWN: Marrero
  • HIGH SCHOOL: John Ehret
  • POSITION: OLB
  • CLASS: Senior

2019 SEASON

  • GAMES: 6
  • TACKLES: 23 (17 solo)
  • SACKS: 3
  • FORCED FUMBLE/RECOVERY: 1

***

