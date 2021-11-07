A rundown of LSU's next opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks ...
The basics
KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Stadium
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
SERIES: LSU leads 42-22-2
On Arkansas
RECORD: 6-3, 2-3 SEC
PAST THREE GAMES: Lost to Auburn 38-23, defeated Arkansas Pine-Bluff 45-3, defeated Mississippi State 31-28
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback KJ Jefferson, wide receiver Treylon Burks, running back Trelon Smith
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Bumper Pool, defensive end Tre Williams, linebacker Grant Morgan
RUMBLINGS: Arkansas is bowl eligible after the Razorbacks slipped past Mississippi State on Saturday. After starting the season 4-0, the Hogs, who were picked to finish sixth in the SEC West, hit a rough patch. They dropped three games in a row before getting on track again with wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and State.
ON THE RAZORBACKS OFFENSE
Arkansas boasts a balanced attack with a slight lean to one of the top running games in the FBS. The Hogs lead the SEC with 243.8 yards rushing a game and are fourth nationally with four players — including Smith and Jefferson — topping the 400-yard mark. Burks, a first-team All-SEC pick, averages 16.6 yards a catch with eight TDs.
ON THE RAZORBACKS DEFENSE
Arkansas is in the middle of the pack in the SEC in fewest yards allowed in giving up 351.3 total yards a game, but the Razorbacks still are in the top third of the FBS as they rank 41st out of 130 teams. Pool has been a steady and dependable player for the unit for a couple of years and is its leading tackler, while Williams is a definite problem off the edge with six sacks.
Sheldon Mickles