An NCAA hearing has been requested for Aug. 9 in the appeal of a two-year suspension for LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton, according to his attorney.
Don Jackson, a Montgomery, Alabama-based attorney representing Fulton, said on WNXX-FM’s “After Further Review” radio show Tuesday he is confident the suspension can be reversed based on procedural issues and new evidence in the case that has come to light. Fulton was suspended in February 2017 for allegedly using another person's urine as his own in an NCAA drug test.
If his suspension is lifted, Fulton could be eligible to play for LSU this season.
“My goal for this young man and the hope is to see him on the field the first game of the year at Louisiana State University,” Jackson said on the radio show.
“I think the initial decision was flawed based on limited information. The appeal was based on limited information. I believe we have been able to go through the expert witness the Fulton family retained and some of my own research (and) we have been able to find a good bit of information that will get a modification in this penalty.”
Jackson alleged there was a “very blatant breach” in the drug-testing protocol in Fulton’s case, namely not using a new container for the collection source “once it was clear there had been an effort to impact the integrity of the collection process.”
In the interview, Jackson did not actually state that it was Fulton who attempted to provide an alternative urine sample, a fact that was reported in a June 13 article on the case by SI.com. The story said on Feb. 2, 2017, at LSU's Broussard Hall, Jackson was observed by the test administrator pouring the contents of a small bottle into a beaker he was expected to fill with his own urine sample.
“There should have been a new container for the collection source,” Jackson said. “You can’t have a fraudulent sample in a collection source, pour it out, then have an athlete provide a new test sample into the exact same thing.
“There was a belief the young man engaged in improper conduct. That being the case, that didn’t eliminate the obligation of the test collector to conduct the test in accordance with NCAA drug-testing protocol.”
According to the SI.com article, Fulton retook the drug test and was found clean of performance-enhancing drugs. Keith Fulton, Kristian’s father, said his son had smoked marijuana two days before the initial test and thought he was being tested for that substance as well, prompting him to attempt to use the fraudulent sample.
For his tampering, the NCAA banned Fulton from competition for 730 days. Jackson called Fulton’s penalty a “career ender,” stating most other major sports organizations consider an attempt at tampering simply a positive drug test.
“There is no precedent in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, Olympic sports,” Jackson said. “In all of those different areas, if you attempt to alter or impact the integrity of the test you are going to be found to have a positive test. They are going to rule that test a positive test, which in this case would have called for a maximum one-year penalty.
“A two-year sanction for an alleged effort to alter the integrity of the testing process was meant to be capital punishment for an NCAA student-athlete. And that (would) be fundamentally unfair.”
Jackson also cited what he considers two conflicting NCAA bylaws when it comes to drug-test tampering and positive drug tests, allowing the NCAA enforcement staff to arbitrarily choose the punishment it sees fit to use in a particular case.
“There is a significant due-process issue when you have two pieces of NCAA legislation which are essentially identical in terms of the conduct to be covered,” Jackson said. “It allows for cherry-picking on the part of the enforcement staff. It doesn’t afford the student-athlete a great deal of guidance as far as the potential implications of their conduct.”
Fulton was the nation’s No. 1-rated cornerback when he signed with LSU in 2016 out of Archbishop Rummel. He played in three games that season with two tackles. If Fulton, who has continued to practice with the team, has his eligibility restored, he would likely be a prime candidate to start opposite preseason All-American cornerback Greedy Williams at a position of considerable need in the Tigers’ secondary.
Jackson said he and his client were given three possible hearing dates and that they chose the earliest possible one. If the hearing takes place Aug. 9, Jackson said a decision could be rendered that day or the following day, possibly paving the way for Fulton’s reinstatement.
"That is my hope," he said.